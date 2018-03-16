Spyshots: 2019 BMW X3 M Interior Reveals M5 Steering Wheel and Gear Lever

autoevolution
Based on the G01 X3, the first-ever X3 M shapes up to be a proper sport utility vehicle, in the sportiest sense of the segment. As the next tier after the M40i, the M differs from its lesser brother both aesthetically and from a mechanical standpoint.
The latest set of spy photos reveal the extent of the change the interior went through, with an emphasis put on the steering wheel and gear level. Both come from the F90 M5, as do the shifting paddles and red-painted M1 and M2 buttons.

To the left side of the gear lever, you’ll further notice three buttons for setting the chassis up to cater to the needs of the driver. Although masked by a camouflage blanket, there’s also a button for the active flap-controlled M Sport Exhaust system. So far so good, but what about the engine and performance-oriented AWD system?

Confirmed to get the S58 inline-six from the G80 M3, the X3 M will pack in excess of 450 horsepower, with somre reports putting the figure close to 500. Though not sufficient by Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S 4Matic+ standards, the 3.0-liter plant is lighter than the three-pointed star’s twin-turbo V8. The S58 also happens to be a lot more potent than the 360 PS B58 in the X3 M40i.

As for the all-wheel-drive, it pains us to reveal that the M xDrive system in the F90 M5 isn’t on the menu. Tuned to send most of the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to the rear axle, the drivetrain in the X3 M doesn’t have a mode to select RWD. Before booing and hissing, bear in mind that rear-wheel-drive in a high-riding SUV is a bad idea, especially if the driver is in the mood to drift the car at ludicrous angles.

The X4 is also up for the M treatment, and as you can tell, it’s meant to rival the AMG-ified GLC Coupe. Audi won’t keep quiet either, with the RS Q5 expected to join the party with the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 found in the RS4 Avant.
