Spyshots: 2019 BMW X3 M Interior Reveals M5 Steering Wheel and Gear Lever

More on this:

1 BMW M130iX M Performance Rumored To Be The New Range-Topping 1 Series

2 2018 BMW X2 Gets Cheaper, sDrive28i Variant Priced At $36,400

3 2019 BMW Z4 Reveal Scheduled For Summer, Debuts At 2018 Paris Motor Show

4 2018 BMW M5 MotoGP Safety Car Gets Ready for Season Start

5 BMW M8 Gran Coupe Production Car Rendered, Out for Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Blood