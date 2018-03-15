BMW M130iX M Performance Rumored To Be The New Range-Topping 1 Series

Frontantriebsarchitektur or FAAR serves as an evolution of the UKL architecture. The latter is offered in two versions, underpinning everything from the MINI Hatch three-door to the BMW X2. The main differences between FAAR and UKL1/UKL2 are added modularity and superior integration of hybrid, PHEV, and EV technology
.
With the 1 Series switching from rear- to front-wheel-drive for its third generation, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone that the transverse layout of the engine makes it impossible to shoehorn an inline-six under the hood. Alas, prepare to bid farewell to the almighty M140i xDrive
and welcome the M130iX M Performance.
“The what?”
The M130iX M Performance, as Autocar
believes the range-topper of the lineup will be called. Expected to debut in 2020 with a 300-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter and multi-plate-clutch xDrive, this version of the 1 Series acts as a competitor to the Audi S3, Mercedes-AMG
A35, and even the Volkswagen Golf R.
There’s a problem, though, and that would be the name. A quick search in the databases of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and European Union Intellectual Property Office returns no results for M130iX. Whatever sources the cited publication has for this story, the truth of the matter is, the Bavarian automaker
would never go ahead with development unless it has the rights to use the nameplate.
iX, if you were wondering, comes from a time when the 3 Series and 5 Series were in their infancy. It’s with the E30 and E34 generations of the compact and mid-size sedans that BMW started to roll out its all-wheel-drive system, and the rest is history in the making. The F90 M5
, by comparison, benefits from M xDrive. The difference an M makes is noticeable, with the driver offered a tantalizing choice: stay in AWD
for added grip and traction or let the rear end loose by going RWD.
On that note, the next generation of the 2 Series Coupe and Convertible will remain rear-wheel-drive. The CLAR platform will serve as the backbone of those models, which means the M240i and M2 aren't going anywhere.