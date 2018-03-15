autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2018 Geneva Motor Show  
 

BMW M130iX M Performance Rumored To Be The New Range-Topping 1 Series

15 Mar 2018, 10:55 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Rumors
Have you heard there’s an all-new 1 Series in the pipeline? Internally designated F40 and underpinned by the Frontantriebsarchitektur platform for front- and all-wheel-drive vehicles, the newcomer could be revealed as early as the 2018 Paris Motor Show.
11 photos
Spyshots: FWD BMW 1 SeriesSpyshots: FWD BMW 1 SeriesSpyshots: FWD BMW 1 SeriesSpyshots: FWD BMW 1 SeriesSpyshots: FWD BMW 1 SeriesSpyshots: FWD BMW 1 SeriesSpyshots: FWD BMW 1 SeriesSpyshots: FWD BMW 1 SeriesSpyshots: FWD BMW 1 SeriesSpyshots: FWD BMW 1 Series
Frontantriebsarchitektur or FAAR serves as an evolution of the UKL architecture. The latter is offered in two versions, underpinning everything from the MINI Hatch three-door to the BMW X2. The main differences between FAAR and UKL1/UKL2 are added modularity and superior integration of hybrid, PHEV, and EV technology.

With the 1 Series switching from rear- to front-wheel-drive for its third generation, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone that the transverse layout of the engine makes it impossible to shoehorn an inline-six under the hood. Alas, prepare to bid farewell to the almighty M140i xDrive and welcome the M130iX M Performance.

“The what?” The M130iX M Performance, as Autocar believes the range-topper of the lineup will be called. Expected to debut in 2020 with a 300-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter and multi-plate-clutch xDrive, this version of the 1 Series acts as a competitor to the Audi S3, Mercedes-AMG A35, and even the Volkswagen Golf R.

There’s a problem, though, and that would be the name. A quick search in the databases of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and European Union Intellectual Property Office returns no results for M130iX. Whatever sources the cited publication has for this story, the truth of the matter is, the Bavarian automaker would never go ahead with development unless it has the rights to use the nameplate.

iX, if you were wondering, comes from a time when the 3 Series and 5 Series were in their infancy. It’s with the E30 and E34 generations of the compact and mid-size sedans that BMW started to roll out its all-wheel-drive system, and the rest is history in the making. The F90 M5, by comparison, benefits from M xDrive. The difference an M makes is noticeable, with the driver offered a tantalizing choice: stay in AWD for added grip and traction or let the rear end loose by going RWD.

On that note, the next generation of the 2 Series Coupe and Convertible will remain rear-wheel-drive. The CLAR platform will serve as the backbone of those models, which means the M240i and M2 aren't going anywhere.
2020 BMW 130iX M Performance 2019 bmw 1 series f40 BMW 130iX M Performance bmw 1 series BMW hatchback
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Immortal ICE King Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Booth Girls Have Cooties Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
BMW models:
BMW X4BMW X4 Medium SUVBMW 2 Series Gran Tourer (F45)BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer (F45) CompactBMW 2 Series Active Tourer (F45)BMW 2 Series Active Tourer (F45) CompactBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 Roadster Roadster & ConvertibleBMW i8BMW i8 CoupeAll BMW models  