2018 BMW X2 Gets Cheaper, sDrive28i Variant Priced At $36,400

14 Mar 2018, 16:01 UTC ·
by
Over in the United States, the newest X of them all retails at $36,400 without the destination charge. That wasn’t the case when the X2 went on sale in January 2018, with the coupe-ified brother of the X1 originally offered in xDrive28i flavor at $38,400. So, what changed?
The X2 sDrive28i, as the second drivetrain option is called, acts as the entry-level choice in the range. And as the name implies, the four-cylinder engine sends the goodies to the front axle. In other words, what you gain in terms of value you lose in acceleration. Compared to the xDrive28i, the front-driven X2 accelerates to 60 miles per hour (96 km/h) in 6.6 clicks, making it three tenths of a second slower.

Codenamed F39 and derived from the F48 X1, the X2 relies on the B48 TwinPower Turbo. From 1,998 cubic centimeters, BMW squeezed out 228 horsepower at 5,000 rpm and 258 pound-feet of torque from 1,450 to 4,500 rpm. For the U.S.-spec model, the X2 comes as standard with the eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission, boasting sport and manual shift modes. Top speed, you ask? 131 miles per hour, or 143 mph if you ask BMW nicely for the M Sport X Design pack.

Sitting above the Standard Design package, the M Sport X Design ($41,050) can be furthered by adding the Premium Tier ($43,650) of features. With all the bells and whistles imaginable, the X2 sDrive28i boasts the likes of advanced real-time traffic information, heating in the steering wheel, satellite navigation, and remote services.

The xDrive28i in a similar configuration is $45,650, to which the customer can add $550 for a special exterior color such as Galvanic Gold Metallic (pictured). Yeah, that’s a lot of money. A bundle of cash so considerable it makes the Audi A5 Coupe 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus ($45,800) blush and raise an eyebrow at the same time.

Is it worth getting front-wheel-drive for the X2? As long as you don’t go off-road and don’t mind the slower acceleration, it’s not a bad package. Oh, and it’s also 1 mile per gallon more efficient than the xDrive28i.
