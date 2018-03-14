2018 BMW X2 Gets Cheaper, sDrive28i Variant Priced At $36,400

The X2 sDrive28i
, as the second drivetrain option is called, acts as the entry-level choice in the range. And as the name implies, the four-cylinder engine sends the goodies to the front axle. In other words, what you gain in terms of value you lose in acceleration. Compared to the xDrive28i, the front-driven X2 accelerates to 60 miles per hour (96 km/h) in 6.6 clicks, making it three tenths of a second slower.
Codenamed F39 and derived from the F48 X1
, the X2 relies on the B48 TwinPower Turbo. From 1,998 cubic centimeters, BMW squeezed out 228 horsepower at 5,000 rpm and 258 pound-feet of torque from 1,450 to 4,500 rpm. For the U.S.-spec model, the X2 comes as standard with the eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission, boasting sport and manual shift modes. Top speed, you ask? 131 miles per hour, or 143 mph if you ask BMW nicely for the M Sport X Design pack.
Sitting above the Standard Design package, the M Sport X Design ($41,050) can be furthered by adding the Premium Tier ($43,650) of features. With all the bells and whistles imaginable, the X2 sDrive28i boasts the likes of advanced real-time traffic information, heating in the steering wheel, satellite navigation, and remote services.
The xDrive28i in a similar configuration is $45,650, to which the customer can add $550 for a special exterior color such as Galvanic Gold Metallic (pictured). Yeah, that’s a lot of money. A bundle of cash so considerable it makes the Audi A5 Coupe 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus ($45,800) blush and raise an eyebrow at the same time.
Is it worth getting front-wheel-drive for the X2
? As long as you don’t go off-road and don’t mind the slower acceleration, it’s not a bad package. Oh, and it’s also 1 mile per gallon more efficient than the xDrive28i.