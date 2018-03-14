2018 BMW M5 MotoGP Safety Car Gets Ready for Season Start

More on this:

1 2018 BMW M5 First Edition Fleet En Route to Showrooms Is a Sight For Sore Eyes

2 MotoGP Gets All-Electric Spinoff Starting Next Year

3 Drive the New BMW M5 in Need for Speed No Limits

4 The E60 BMW M5 Is One of the Best M Cars Ever Built, Despite the Flaws

5 BMW F90 M5 Chosen As 2018 MotoGP Safety Car, Previews M5 M Performance Parts