autoevolution
 

Drive the New BMW M5 in Need for Speed No Limits

2 Feb 2018, 10:49 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The newest update to the Need for Speed No Limits mobile game will bring with it an exciting new addition to the racing Universe: the new BMW M5. The car will be offered as an exclusive feature with the Xtreme Racing Championship, which will be open for player registrations between February 2 and 9. To permanently unlock the Bimmer, players will have to win the week-long series of races.
5 photos
Need for Speed No Limit BMW M5Need for Speed No Limit BMW M5Need for Speed No Limit BMW M5Need for Speed No Limit BMW M5
The M5 is not the only BMW available in the Need for Speed No Limits. Those who play the game can also drive the BMW M3 Coupé (1999), the BMW M4 Coupé (2014) and the BMW M2 Coupé (2015). It will, however, be the fastest model in the Sports category. The German automaker hopes to impress players with the qualities of their new M5 ahead of the market launch in March.

“Electronic Arts and the BMW M5 already share a history,” says BMW in a statement. “Even before the BMW M5 was available in showrooms, gamers were already able to experience it in the action racing game Need for Speed Payback that had just been released at GamesCom 2017.

BMW is no stranger to promoting its vehicles in unconventional ways. The M5 was also the star of a very incredible stunt at the beginning of the month when it managed to beat Toyota's record for the world's longest drift. Thanks to an insane mid-drift refuel, the M5 was capable of driving nearly sideways for 79.26 km (49.25 miles).

The real-life BMW M5 is powered by a 4.4-liter, twin-turbocharged V8, 600 hp engine that pushes the car for 0 to 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds. It will be offered in five different driving configurations, both all-wheel and rear-wheel drive.

The new M5 will be available in Germany from €117,900 and in the UK from £87,160. For the U.S., pricing will start at $104,400 before destination charge.

BMW M5 Need for Speed longest drift xtreme racing championship video game
On Electric Harleys and New Generations NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Who's Your Number One? Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
BMW models:
BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer (F45)BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer (F45) CompactBMW 2 Series Active Tourer (F45)BMW 2 Series Active Tourer (F45) CompactBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 Roadster Roadster & ConvertibleBMW i8BMW i8 CoupeBMW M3 CS (F80)BMW M3 CS (F80) MediumAll BMW models  