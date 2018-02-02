Drive the New BMW M5 in Need for Speed No Limits

The newest update to the Need for Speed No Limits mobile game will bring with it an exciting new addition to the racing Universe: the new BMW
M5. The car will be offered as an exclusive feature with the Xtreme Racing Championship, which will be open for player registrations between February 2 and 9. To permanently unlock the Bimmer, players will have to win the week-long series of races.
5 photos
The M5 is not the only BMW available in the Need for Speed No Limits. Those who play the game can also drive the BMW M3 Coupé (1999), the BMW M4 Coupé (2014) and the BMW M2 Coupé (2015). It will, however, be the fastest model in the Sports category. The German automaker hopes to impress players with the qualities of their new M5 ahead of the market launch in March.
“Electronic Arts and the BMW M5 already share a history,”
says BMW in a statement. “Even before the BMW M5 was available in showrooms, gamers were already able to experience it in the action racing game Need for Speed Payback that had just been released at GamesCom 2017.
BMW is no stranger to promoting its vehicles in unconventional ways. The M5 was also the star of a very incredible stunt at the beginning of the month when it managed to beat Toyota's record for the world's longest drift. Thanks to an insane mid-drift refuel
, the M5 was capable of driving nearly sideways for 79.26 km (49.25 miles).
The real-life BMW M5 is powered by a 4.4-liter, twin-turbocharged V8, 600 hp engine that pushes the car for 0 to 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds. It will be offered in five different driving configurations, both all-wheel and rear-wheel drive.
The new M5 will be available in Germany from €117,900 and in the UK from £87,160. For the U.S.
, pricing will start at $104,400 before destination charge.