2018 BMW M5 Individual Color Battle: Java Green vs. Marina Bay Blue

And we've brought along a few images that allow one to sample the eye candy delivered by this range of shades.
These images were snapped by social media star Todor Todorov, who has mixed his online community-building skills with his passion for the Bavarian brand, having become a BMW brand ambassador.
The cars were photographed at the BMW M headquarter in Germany and you'll find the names of each hue in the tags of the Instagram post below - the only hue we couldn't find was that covering the car next to the British Racing Green unit, which is obviously a Frozen shade (think matte before clicking for the next Instagram photos embedded below).
If there are still drifting aficionados among you who doubt the sideways abilities of the new M5, we need to remind you two things.
First of all, the all-paw hardware of the super-Bimmer comes with an all-rear mode that allows one to punish the rear tires for as long as the rubber holds - here's an example
of a smoke show delivered by the twin-turbo V8 animal.
Secondly, the German automotive producer recently set
a pair of drifting world records using the F90 M5.
The first accolade has to do with the longest vehicle drift, since the wet skidpad used for the stunt saw the M5 going at it for 8 hours (232.5 miles or 374.1 kilometers).
Then there was the longest twin-vehicle drift (49.25 miles or 79.2 kilometers), with the latter involving a second M5, which was used to refuel the main car mid-slide.
Choose your weapon! #BMWM #BMW #M5 #G30 #Mpower #JavaGreen #MarinaBayBlue #SnapperRocksBlue #FrozenDarkRed #BritishRacingGreen
