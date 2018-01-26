The E60 BMW M5 Is One of the Best M Cars Ever Built, Despite the Flaws

More on this:

1 From Sports Sedan To AWD Monster: The Evolution Of The BMW M5

2 Former BMW Designer Chris Bangle Lets Rip at Today's Boring Automotive Styling

3 2018 BMW M5 Flaunts 600 HP, AWD and Frozen Red Paint

4 2018 BMW M5 Unveiled With 600 PS, AWD and RWD

5 BMW M3 Touring With M5 V10 Is Our New Favorite Wagon