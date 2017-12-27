From Sports Sedan To AWD Monster: The Evolution Of The BMW M5

More than three decades since the E28 redefined the sports sedan segment with an engine derived from the 3.5-liter I6 of the M1
, the M5 is now in its sixth generation, and it’s a lot different from the original in both capability and nature. In fact, the M5 now features AWD
instead of rear-wheel-drive.
Longer, wider, and much heavier than the original, the F90 M5
has 600 horsepower on tap to fend off the likes of the Mercedes-AMG
E63 S 4Matic+, which just like the quintessential M car, relies on all-wheel-drive to keep everything in check in the twisties. And in a similar fashion to the land missile from Affalterbach, RWD is available at the touch of a button.
Make no mistake about it, for a lot has changed since 1985. More than double the horsepower, more than double the price, and an increase from 3,153 to 4,255 pounds, it’s obvious that the M5
and mid-size sports sedan segment never keep still, pushing the envelope generation after generation.
Another interesting detail in the evolution of the M5 is the choice of powertrain, which started with six cylinders, evolved to eight and ten
, then went back to eight again with a couple of turbochargers for good measure. In fact, the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 in the previous generation of the M5 is an evolution of the engine in the F90 M5, which is made obvious by the codes of the two powerplants: S63B44T0 and S63B44T4.
Frank van Meel, the head honcho of BMW M, made a statement according to which electrified M models are unavoidable
as hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and full-electric vehicles are becoming more mainstream. To this effect, it will be interesting to see what M has in store for the seventh-generation M5.