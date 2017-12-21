BMW M760Li vs. Mercedes-AMG S63 Speed Run Goes to 315 KM/H

Sure, the M760Li isn't an M car, so it has no right to compete with the Mercedes-AMG S63. But a V12 is a V12, and it delivers a lot of speed.

3 photos AMG either, more of a speed machine that will occasionally go into sports mode than a sideways shenanigans specialist. But, of course, this video isn't about driving enjoyment; it's about going really fast.



For the record, both cars are supposed to be limited to 250 km/h. That's the stalemate of the German automotive industry that ensures people aren't massacred in horrible autobahn accidents. But the S63 has the AMG Driver's package which allows you to hit 300 km/h while the M750Li has been optioned with the M Drivers Package, allowing it to reach 305 km/h.



That's just what the manufacturers are telling us because the limiter is non-existent. Both cars sail to 315 km/h almost at the same time. The purpose of this video is not to show which is the fastest getting there, but that they can do it. One miss-placed Opel Corsa in the fast lane and the speed run could be significantly hampered.



It's worth noting what's under the hood of these flagship monsters as well. You see, the M760Li is basically powered by a Rolls-Royce engine, a 6.6-liter twin-turbo V12 that produces 610 HP and 800 Nm of torque.



By comparison, the AMG engine is tiny. We're talking about the 2018 model, so the 5.5-liter is gone, replaced by the 4.0-liter. The hot turbos push it all the way to 612 HP and a dreamy 900 Nm of torque. So with 2.6 liters less displacement, they're giving us 100 more torque, which is crazy.



As far as the interiors are concerned, it's a repeat of what we said about the



If you ask us, the S63 isn't a realeither, more of a speed machine that will occasionally go into sports mode than a sideways shenanigans specialist. But, of course, this video isn't about driving enjoyment; it's about going really fast.For the record, both cars are supposed to be limited to 250 km/h. That's the stalemate of the German automotive industry that ensures people aren't massacred in horrible autobahn accidents. But the S63 has the AMG Driver's package which allows you to hit 300 km/h while the M750Li has been optioned with the M Drivers Package, allowing it to reach 305 km/h.That's just what the manufacturers are telling us because the limiter is non-existent. Both cars sail to 315 km/h almost at the same time. The purpose of this video is not to show which is the fastest getting there, but that they can do it. One miss-placed Opel Corsa in the fast lane and the speed run could be significantly hampered.It's worth noting what's under the hood of these flagship monsters as well. You see, the M760Li is basically powered by a Rolls-Royce engine, a 6.6-liter twin-turbo V12 that produces 610and 800 Nm of torque.By comparison, the AMG engine is tiny. We're talking about the 2018 model, so the 5.5-liter is gone, replaced by the 4.0-liter. The hot turbos push it all the way to 612 HP and a dreamy 900 Nm of torque. So with 2.6 liters less displacement, they're giving us 100 more torque, which is crazy.As far as the interiors are concerned, it's a repeat of what we said about the S 350d and 730d a few days ago.