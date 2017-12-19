BMW X7 Details Revealed by Pre-Production Assembly

SUV

No, Spartanburg isn't ready to make the X7 yet, at least not for the public. This is just a dry run of pre-production models. These details we keep talking about include the all-LED headlights and a re-shaped gear selector that looks like it's made from some crystal.You'd think that this project was all about the 7-seat configuration that BMW lacked for so many years. But it looks like they are stepping up their luxury game at the same time.“This is a very special vehicle, and our employees are looking forward to yet a further member of the X family,” said Knudt Flor, head of the BMW Group Spartanburg plant. “Together with the BMW X7, a total of five BMW X models will be exported from Spartanburg to all four corners of the globe.”BMW built these pre-production X7 models for homologation and registration. They are also undergoing extreme weather testing in Death Valley or Scandinavia to ensure the parts are up to standards. Meanwhile, the factory gets a dry run and can iron out most of the production hiccups.The X7 is one of fivemodels which the Spartanburg factory will export globally. They also include the X3, as well as next generations of the X4, X5, and X6.The weird timing of the prototypes being revealed suggests BMW might not show the X7 iPerformance concept in Detroit, as previously stated, but the real thing. Updated versions of the 3-liter turbo engine will power it, and an M50i variant has also been confirmed. However, we don't yet know if there will also be a rival for the GLS 63 from Mercedes-