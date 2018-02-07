autoevolution
 

MotoGP Gets All-Electric Spinoff Starting Next Year

When you think some people didn't give Formula E much of a chance back when it first started back in 2014, but now it's in its fourth season and has just previewed the very exciting new car it will use for its fifth, it's easy to understand why there are very few out there who still doubt there is a future for battery-powered motorsport.
To make an even more difficult case for the nay-sayers, the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM, a two-wheeled equivalent of FIA) has just announced it would organize the world's first electric motorcycle championship together with Dorna Sports, Italian manufacturer Energica, and French energy giant Enel.

Details on the new competition - called MotoE World Cup - are still scarce, but with such big names involved already, it's clearly going to have a strong debut. The plan is to field 11 teams using modified versions of Energica's Ego electric bike which, in its current state, develops as much as 107 kW (145 hp).

“We are proud to have been chosen by Dorna and we are already committed to this project," said Livia Cevolini, CEO of Energica Motor. "The passion for engines is what brought us here, to build new dream vehicles right at the beating heart of speed, Modena, the Italian Motor Valley. We took the electric field to another level: each Energica undergoes quality control and performance tests, and our R&D department is always focused on new technologies and their concrete application. Our history comes from racing, our passion for this sector has never faded. FIM Moto-e World Cup is an excellent project. After all, it is what we hoped since our racing years, now it can be managed professionally thanks to Dorna and its unique and long-lasting experience.”

The electric bike industry is arguably lagging behind its four-wheeled vehicle counterpart, but a high-profile racing championship could help spread the idea that battery-powered motorcycles can be a very good commuting solution, especially since Energica's Ego is capable of fast-charging using a CCS combo plug.

“We are delighted to announce this new Dorna-Enel partnership, with Enel having shown a solid plan in the development of renewable energy generation technologies," declared Vito Ippolito, FIM President. "The FIM started with a Sustainability programme 25 years ago. We consider this as one key pillar for the future of motorcycling and for the evolution in the field of Alternative Energies. We are absolutely confident that the partnership between Dorna, Energica and Enel will ensure that within the sports sector, we are contributing to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, especially those related with Affordable Clean Energy.”
