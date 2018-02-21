autoevolution
 

2018 BMW M5 First Edition Fleet En Route to Showrooms Is a Sight For Sore Eyes

21 Feb 2018, 10:03 UTC ·
by
It's no secret that German carmakers have a thing for releasing First Edition of their machines and the 2018 BMW M5 obviously follows this path. Nevertheless, since we're talking about a limited model, one will rarely have the chance to spot more than one such machine at a time.
Well, here we are, showing you a pack of four 2018 M5 First Editions, with the super-sedans having been photographed while sharing a trainer with other two Bimmers en route to dealerships.


Since the German automotive producer is only building 400 units of the said model, so you are now looking at 1 percent of the global population. Keep in mind that production of this special edition is scheduled to end by July, with most, if not all of the units, having been spoken for - the sales kicked off last fall.

As BMW M lovers among you are well aware, the majestic hue covering the cars is dubbed Frozen Dark Red Metallic, with this making the muscular M5 looking like someone used wine to paint all over it.

Note that the package also includes BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line trim. In other words, we're looking at a high-gloss black finish for the kidney grille, the M gills and the tailpipes, while the 20-inch lightweight alloy wheels also come in black.

The color has also found its way inside the 600 hp sedan, since the cabin is adorned with Piano Finish Black pieces.

M5 fans are now looking forward to April, since that's when the Competition Package incarnation of the German animal is scheduled to hit the market, which means we should meet the spiced-up model next month, at the Geneva Motor Show. Expect an output of 625 hp, along with a sharper setup for the suspension, brakes and transmission.

P.S.: If you happen to be in the mood for other eye-catching F90 M5 shades from the BMW Individual palette, you should check out this spotting.
