Should You Pay $40,000 for the 2018 BMW X2?

18 Dec 2017, 15:13 UTC ·
by
About two months after its debut, the BMW X is a little crossover that wants to be sold. The problem is some think it costs too much.
The thing with the X2 is that it's supposed to be a lifestyle vehicle, which means you agree to pay more because everybody thinks it's cool. But do they? At first, the BMW X or the Range Rover Evoque Cabrio seemed like bad ideas. But they had that certain something special nobody else offered at the time.

As far as the styling is concerned, the X2 isn't that special. Sure, it looks different to the X1 that it's based on, but not necessarily in a good way. They made some upside down kidney grilles and a silver frame that surrounds the lower intake. The result is like War Boys from Mad Max, spraying their teeth with chrome. Witness me!

According to an order guide obtained by Cars Direct, the entry-level X2 will be the xDrive28i with a sticker price of $39,395, including the $995 destination charge. With 228 horsepower, you're not exactly getting the mind-bending performance of a Ford Focus RS or Golf R. And this really does look like a hatchback at the end of the day.

Compared to the X1, the new X2 is about $2,500 more expensive while the Mercedes GLA 250 sits at $3,000 less. But that's an older car. What we can't ignore is how cool the modern crop of Japanese crossovers look. Models like the Mazda CX-5 have come a long way.

And it's not like BMW makes the X2 look like this straight out of the box. You probably need the “M Sport X Package" package, which adds an eye-watering $4,650 to the sticker, adding things like 19-inch wheels, a lower suspension, and body kit.

If you're still stuck on the X2, at least wait for the M35i version coming out next year, which should come with a 300 HP engine.
