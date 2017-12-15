autoevolution
 

Toyota Celebrates One-Millionth Corolla Manufactured In Mississippi

15 Dec 2017, 8:39 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
When it comes to the world’s best-selling cars, nothing can live up to the popularity of the Corolla. Introduced in 1966 and upgraded from subcompact to compact in 1991, the Corolla is now in its eleventh iteration, and Toyota claims that it’d sold more than 44 million examples.
21 photos
Toyota CorollaToyota CorollaToyota CorollaToyota CorollaToyota CorollaToyota CorollaToyota CorollaToyota CorollaToyota CorollaToyota CorollaToyota CorollaToyota CorollaToyota CorollaToyota CorollaToyota CorollaToyota CorollaToyota CorollaToyota CorollaToyota CorollaToyota Corolla
North America is one of the markets that made the Corolla the bestseller it is today, with the Japanese automaker opening a dedicated production facility in Mississippi in 2011 to support local demand. In December 2017, the North American plant celebrates the one-millionth Corolla manufactured, the red-painted example featured in the story’s main photo.

“To think this all started with one - one team member, one team, one car, and now the one-millionth Corolla is rolling off our line – is incredible,” declared Sean Suggs, vice president of manufacturing. “This is another feather in the cap of Toyota’s 1,500 team members who come together each day to produce ever-better Corollas.” The latter statement is no coincidence, for the Corolla prepares to be completely overhauled in 2019.

Priced at $18,550 before destination and available in seven trim levels (L, LE, LE Eco, SE, SE 6MT, XLE, XSE), the 2018 Corolla is exclusively available with a 1.8-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine in the United States.

Mated to either a continuously variable transmission or a six-speed manual in the case of the SE 6MT, the 1.8er develops 132 horsepower and 128 pound-feet of torque. The LE Eco is the most fuel-efficient of all models, being EPA-rated 30 mpg city and 40 mpg highway.

Standard features are aplenty for a vehicle of this size and price, with the entry-level L coming with bi-LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, rearview parking camera, Entune Audio, and Toyota Safety Sense P.

On that note, the next-generation Corolla promises more of everything, from improved comfort to superior safety, thanks to the adoption of Toyota’s New Global Platform.
Toyota Corolla production Toyota sedan industry
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Replace Your Car Battery Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Understand Car Noises These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Crumple Zones Work 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
TOYOTA models:
TOYOTA Prius cTOYOTA Prius c CompactTOYOTA Land Cruiser 150TOYOTA Land Cruiser 150 Medium SUVTOYOTA SequoiaTOYOTA Sequoia Large SUVTOYOTA Auris TouringTOYOTA Auris Touring CompactTOYOTA Auris 5 DoorsTOYOTA Auris 5 Doors CompactAll TOYOTA models  