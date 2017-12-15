Toyota Celebrates One-Millionth Corolla Manufactured In Mississippi

North America is one of the markets that made the Corolla
the bestseller it is today, with the Japanese automaker opening a dedicated production facility in Mississippi in 2011 to support local demand. In December 2017, the North American plant celebrates the one-millionth Corolla manufactured, the red-painted example featured in the story’s main photo.
“To think this all started with one - one team member, one team, one car, and now the one-millionth Corolla is rolling off our line – is incredible,”
declared Sean Suggs, vice president of manufacturing. “This is another feather in the cap of Toyota’s 1,500 team members who come together each day to produce ever-better Corollas.”
The latter statement is no coincidence, for the Corolla prepares to be completely overhauled
in 2019.
Priced at $18,550 before destination and available in seven trim levels (L, LE, LE Eco, SE, SE 6MT, XLE, XSE), the 2018 Corolla is exclusively available with a 1.8-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine in the United States
.
Mated to either a continuously variable transmission or a six-speed manual in the case of the SE 6MT, the 1.8er develops 132 horsepower and 128 pound-feet of torque. The LE Eco is the most fuel-efficient of all models, being EPA-rated 30 mpg city and 40 mpg highway.
Standard features are aplenty for a vehicle of this size and price, with the entry-level L coming with bi-LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, rearview parking camera, Entune Audio, and Toyota Safety Sense P.
On that note, the next-generation Corolla
promises more of everything, from improved comfort to superior safety, thanks to the adoption of Toyota’s New Global Platform.