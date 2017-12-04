Mercedes-AMG A35 Confirmed as New Entry-Level Hot Hatch

As the debut of the 2018 A-Class is nearing, Mercedes' grip on the official information is loosening. It turns out the entry-level hot hatch that we all presumed was the A40 is going to be called the A35.

10 photos AMG boss Tobias Moers, who spoke to



“I see a huge opportunity for the A35,” he said. “It’ll be the A45’s little brother, an engine performance A-Class. The price point will be low, and not everything we can do with the 45 we can afford for the 35."



Obviously, this is going to be the cheapest and lest powerful AMG model when launched in 2018. The whole point of the A35 is to take advantage of the popularity of rivals like the Volkswagen Golf R, Audi S3 and even the Focus RS. Pricing should be quite similar to those and way lower than the €50,000+ sticker of the current A45, which is sure to be bumped up when the new generation arrives.



But don't expect a bargain. Currently, the A250 Sport, with its 218 HP , stickers for €41,370 without even wearing the prestigious Affalterbach badge.So what about power?

Well, the A35 is obviously going to use a 2.0-liter turbo, just like all the rivals we mentioned. BMW is also cooking up the



With Mercedes, and indeed all German brands right now, it's always easiest to expect that engine sharing will happen. So, is there a 2.0-liter turbo with 300 HP in the lineup? Yes.



It's the M 264 four-cylinder turbo that was just introduced on the



