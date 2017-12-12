Manhart Proves the BMW X6M Can Make a Very Convincing 900 HP Off-Roader

To be fair, no BMW SUV
(or SAV, as the Bavarians like to call them, where the "A" is for "Activity") is particularly good when it comes to going off-road, but then again none of its competitors are. Sure, the all-wheel-drive system will make it more useful than an FWD
(not to mention RWD) vehicle, but by no means will it be able to rock-crawl.
Well, it might now. Thanks to German tuners from MANHART, the BMW
X6M certainly has the looks required for venturing far away from the asphalt, and even some of the capabilities as well. We love they even had a few mud splashes on the front of the car and behind the wheels despite everything else about the SUV being sparkling clean. Or maybe that's what the wrap looks like, which would be even more ridiculous.
The gaping air intakes on the front bumper make it hard to hide the fact this is an X6M, and considering MANHART boosted the power output of the 4.4-liter V8 to 900 hp and 886 lb-ft (1200 Nm), the turbocharged unit would need all the air it can take. The brakes, on the other hand, might have an easier life now that track duty is off the plate, so partially covering the lower side vents was OK.
Apart from the yellow paint job, the MHX6 Dirt² Concept has a few other visual touches that give away its newly-found affinity for trekking. It gets a bull-bar (complete with winch), an externally-mounted roll cage with spare wheel, an LED light bar, two snorkels to feed the large engine, heavy-duty underside protection, and bolted-on fender flares - all painted in contrasting black.
The list of mechanical modifications is even longer. Apart from the added power, the X6M also received a cooling system upgrade, better brakes, a more solid rear axle, and a new gearbox that would be able to deal with the extra grunt. The ride has been lifted via a KW spring kit making room for the 21-inch Concave One wheels wrapped in BF Goodridge all-terrain tires.
If you find the whole idea of an off-road-ready BMW X6
somewhat ridiculous, wait until you hear the price: with a limited run of just five vehicles, MANHART asks €395,000 (US$465,076) for each conversion kit (BMW X6M hopefully included).