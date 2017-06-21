Manhart-AMG C63 S Coupe CR700 Is Brutally Loud, Does 100 to 200 KM/H in 5.4s

Manhart is better known for its BMW tuning projects, and the M2 they produced is a rocket
. But if it's an overpowered RWD German coupe that you're after, the Mercedes-AMG C63 S has more of everything: power, sound, and personality.
13 photos
Care to guess what CR700 stands for? Obviously, it's the power output of the updated 4.0-liter V8 engine. You can hear the tuned motor having a conversation with Manhart-tuned X6 M, and thankfully, there's no shortage of video footage out there because the tuner organized a whole event around its car.
The C63 has received new turbos which are painted bright yellow
, a software optimization, an upgraded fuel system, and an aftermarket exhaust. Combined, these things help boost the output from 510 to 700 HP
. Torque is also up from 700Nm (516lb-ft) to 900Nm (664lb-ft), which frankly sounds like too much for the rear wheels.
The German tuner has just provided comprehensive performance numbers, with the CR700 being able to move past 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.6 and on to 200 km/h (124 mph) in another 5.4 seconds. The top speed is 325 km/h or a supercar-like 202 mph.
The esthetics have been changed more subtly. Carbon fiber elements include a chin spoiler, mirrors, and side skirts. A satin wrap with bright yellow accents completes the look. KW coilover springs were added, dropping the high-performance coupe closer to the road, while Manhart installed its own 21-inch wheels wrapped in 255/30 front and 295/25 rear rubber. Unless we're mistaken, this particular project is based on the C205 Edition 1, which explains why the interior is spruced up like that.
Obviously, this is Manhart's first project based on the current C63. But if the understated design has left you wanting more, you might as well check out Prior Deign's
radical new widebody kit for the same car, which comes complete with an obscenely large rear wing.