Morgan Aero Says Farewell with Race-Inspired GT in Geneva

Called the Aero GT, Morgan’s latest addition to the range will be the last in the Aero lineup. It is at the same time the most extreme road-going model to date, being inspired by the 2009 GT3 race car.The Aero GT uses a BMW sourced V8 engine (the same as in the Aero 8), capable of developing 362 horsepower and a maximum torque of 490Nm (370 lb/ft). Paired with a six-speed manual, the engine gives the Aero GT a zero to 62 mph acceleration time of 4.5 seconds.What is unique about the Aero GT is… how unique it will be. By definition, Morgan does not mass-produce cars, but whereas for the Plus 8 they have plans to assemble 50 units, the Aero GT will be even limited still, with only eight examples to be ever built.To be priced at £120,000, without taxes ($166,000), each Aero GT will come with an individual design. As standard options, Morgan will offer a carbon fiber hard-top with rearward facing roof vent, enameled GT badges, and hand-finished interior. The rest will be crafted just as the customer desires, needs or asks.“Every Morgan is built to an exacting specification and is bespoke to each customer; their personality is displayed in every detail,” said Morgan’s managing director Steve Morris.“Owners invest a great deal of emotion in choosing and tailoring their perfect specification; this investment is rewarded at the first drive of their unique and exhilarating vehicle. The Aero GT is the ultimate ensemble of this formula.”The British car builder did not elaborate on the plans it has for the future.