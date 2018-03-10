autoevolution
Mercedes-Benz, the World’s Most Valuable Automobile Brand

For years in a row, thanks to mostly to the shear number of vehicles sold worldwide, Toyota has been at the top of brand value rankings. But, thanks to great strategyand products last year, Mercedes-Benz managed to outpace the Japanese, becoming the world’s most valuable automobile brand.
According to the 2018 Brand Finance Report, the three-pointed star brand isnow worth $43.9 billion, 24% more than in the previous year. According to the people behind the report, aside for the specific criteria being taken into consideration for determining brand value, Mercedes-Benz’s rise is largely due to the huge increase in sales reported for the past year.

The second place goes to Toyota, who dropped 6% compared to the previous year, to S$43.7 billion, while the third spot is occupied by BMW, whose brand value is estimated at $41.8 billion. Volkswagen, which in 2016 suffered a severe drop in brand value following the Dieselgate scandal, is on the rebound, occupying an honorable fourth place ($25,014 billion).

Despite the fact that Mercedes-Benz is the most valuable brand of the year, the biggest surge in value belongs to Aston Martin. The Brits registered an increase of 268% compared to 2017, reaching $3.6 billion and becoming the fastest-growing brand in the automotive sector. Overall, Aston Martin ranked 24th in the report.

“Following on from our tremendous financial results, this endorsement of the Aston Martin brand is further proof of our successful global brand strategy,” said Andy Palmer, Aston Martin CEO.

The fast-growing Chinese auto market managed some serious leaps in terms of brand value, no less than six Asian brands managing to make their way in the top 50: Haval, Geely, BYD, Baojun, Foton and JAC Motors.

According to the report, brand value is established after compiling data from several key indicators. These indicators include marketing investment, stakeholder equity, business performance and royalty rate. Brand revenue is also taken into consideration.
