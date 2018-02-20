Limited Edition M4 Convertible 30 Jahre Celebrates Decades of Open Top Sport BMW

DSC

It is officially called BMW M4 Convertible Edition 30 Jahre, and only 300 units will be produced, just in time for the hot summer ahead. Together with the M Competition Package, the special edition will feature several unique upgrades to make it stand out in traffic.Under the hood of the 30 Jahre sits the same engine usually seen on the M4 Convertible, developing a staggering 450 hp. The race feel of the car is enhanced by the use of an M Sport exhaust system, adaptive M suspension and sporty configuration of the stability control systemand the Active M differential.Making the 30 Jahre look special are two body colors, more precisely the Macao Blue metallic and the Mandarin II uni, an evolution of the Dakar Yellow used on the M3 Convertible that started the line 30 years ago.Changes on the outside of the limited edition include BMW Individual High Gloss Shadow Line trims for the kidney grille, M side gills, and forged M light alloys. The model rides on 20-inch wheels in Orbit Grey matt.The interior of the M4 has been upgraded as well, with a Merino full leather trim in color to match the one chosen by the customer for the exterior. Contrasting stitching and M floor mats complete the look.For those who want to brag about owning a special edition M4 Convertible, the carmaker will provide a 1/300 sign (or whatever number the car is) printed on the interior trim strip and on the passenger side dashboard, along with the 30 Jahre Edition sign.The price or availability for the BMW M4 Convertible 30 Jahre has not been yet announced.