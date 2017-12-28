autoevolution
 

BMW Launches Japan-only M3/M4 Competition M Heat Edition Models

28 Dec 2017, 14:32 UTC ·
by
BMW has a fairly special relationship with Japan that’s furthered by limited-edition models high and low. More recently, the Bavarian automaker launched the extremely limited M Heat Edition, which is available for the F80 M3 and F82 M4 in Competition attire in the Land of the Rising Sun.
What’s the M Heat Edition all about? For starters, each of the two models is limited to 15 examples each, with deliveries slated to begin in February 2018. In regard to pricing, the M Heat Edition starts at 13,610,000 yen for the M3 and 13,850,000 for the M4, translating to $120,585 and $122,715 at current exchange rates. And that’s a lot compared to the regular M3 and M4.

In order to sweeten the financial blow, the Japanese division of BMW fits both models with all the bells and whistles from the get-go. Adaptive M suspension? Check. Active M differential and DSC? Double check. Exclusive carbon fiber trim pieces and forged alloy wheels? Those are standard too.

The interior, meanwhile, is dressed in sporty yet luxurious Merino leather, which is offset by Alcantara detailing and blue accents. And similar to the exterior, the cabin is dressed in plenty of carbon fiber to remind the driver and passengers that they’re seated in extremely special go-faster machines.

The 3.0-liter S55 twin-turbo inline-6 hidind under the hood is tuned to developed 450 metric horsepower (331 kW), which enables a zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint of 4.0 seconds. The M Sports Exhaust system, which is also standard, ensures the M Heat Edition sounds as badass as it looks.

BMW of Japan also took the liberty of adding the 3 Series M Sports Edition Shadow permanently to the range, a package that was previously offered as a limited edition. The Shadow treatment is therefore available for almost the entirety of the range, from the 318i to the 320d Touring and 330e iPerformance plug-in hybrid sedan.
