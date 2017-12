Spyshots: 2019 BMW 1 Series (F40) Caught Playing In The Snow

Despite the people who said the 1 Series Sedan (F52) from China wouldn’t influence the next Euro-spec 1 Series, BMW is morphing the 1 Series Hatchback to front-wheel-drive for the third generation (F40). Both the Chinese model and European-spec 1 Series are based on the front- and all-wheel-drive BMW UKL platform, and in applications such as the MINI lineup and X1, it does a fine job at offering an exciting driving experience.Spied here as a right-hand drive model with a three-cylinder mill up front, the 2019 BMW 1 Series will be available with twin-turbo technology across the engine lineup. Confirmed for both the B37 and four-cylinder B47, the TU1 upgrade is focused on efficiency, not all-out performance. In the 1 Series, it is likely the powertrain lineup will kick off with the 116d, translating to the 116 horsepower and 270 Nm variant of the three-cylinder B37TU1 engine.Something else we can anticipate about the F40 is the optional way of changing gears, which as opposed to the six-speed transmission offered in today’s MINI models, the newcomer will probably sport two clutches and seven forward ratios . At the same moment, it’s also possible for BMW to offer the Aisin AWF8XX torque-converter automatic on select powertrains.According to the latest of rumors, BMW might have canceled the three-door hatchback body style because of falling demand. Then again, the 1 Series is more practical with five doors, especially now that the change to front-wheel-drive allowed the engineers to package the interior much, much better. As for the M140i, the big kahuna of the 1 Series lineup will step down from six to four cylinders, much to the dismay of the purists among us.