Spyshots: 2020 BMW M3 (G80) Testing, M xDrive AWD Rumors Are Strong

BMW might have taken its appetite for filling niches further than ever before (the 1 Series Sedan and the upcoming 2 Series Grand Coupe bring an example as good as any), while SUVs are gaining more traction by the year, which is why models like the X2 and the X7 are joining the lineup. Nevertheless, the 3 Series remains the main pillar of the Bavarian automaker's lineup. And with the carmaker set to introduce a new generation of the 3er this year, its engineers are currently working to develop the 2020 M3.
The civilian side of the G20 BMW 3 Series, which will be led by the 2019 M340i (think M Performance) is set to make its debut this year, but we'll have to wait for next year to meet the G80 M3 - this means the super-sedan will probably reach the U.S. market as a 2020 model.

Since we still have some waiting to do until we get to meet the new car, the spied prototype doesn't allow us to spot too many details.

Under the skin, we find the CLAR platform and we're expecting the carmaker's i models CFRP (Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer) expertise to bring the wonder material to the platform, so we'll probably get to see more than just a lightweight roof.

In the firepower department, the S55 powerplant of the current car is expected to make room for a new unit. Called S58 and based on the B58 3.0-liter straight-six, the new engine will make its debut in the X3 M and the X4 M.

And while the new unit might not integrate the water-injection system developed for the M4 GTS, you can expect its output to sit close to 500 hp.

In fact, the wildest rumors out there talk about the G80 M3 being the first M car to employ a hybrid powertrain, even though we could be talking about a 48V mild-hybrid system, not a full-scale one.

Since the new M xDrive all-paw hardware used for the 2018 M5 has proven to be a tech riot, forum chat also mentions the possibility of the new M3 offering a similar system.

Until we get our hands on fresh info, we're inviting you to check out the discreet lines of the 2020 M3 in the image gallery above.
