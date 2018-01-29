BMW X2 Convertible Allegedly Considered As Range Rover Evoque Convertible Rival

On this episode of “Tales From The Automotive Industry's Rumor Mill,” a report from Motor.es
is making the rounds. According to the Spanish publication, BMW is eyeing a second body style for the X2. The question is, does a niche (convertible crossover) within a niche (sports activity coupe) make sense? That would be an affirmative answer if you were to ask Land Rover.
Even though it dropped the Range Rover Evoque Coupe from the U.S. lineup
, Land Rover is satisfied with the sales figures for the Evoque Convertible. Highlighting this particular set of circumstances, Motor.es says that BMW is willing to replicate the model with the X2 Convertible.
Color us unimpressed if the X2 Convertible isn’t gonna happen, but there’s still a small glimmer of hope for such an irrational vehicle. Land Rover wouldn’t have made the Evoque Convertible if there wasn’t demand for a soft-top crossover. The argument for demand also applies to the Evoque Coupe, which went the way of the dodo because people preferred the utility of the five-door or the exclusivity of the convertible.
Envisioned by pixel artist X-Tomi Design
with two doors, seating for four, and a soft top, the X2 Convertible doesn’t look half bad thanks to the strong character line. The M Sport X package would make it look even better, though the Evoque Convertible is more capable off the beaten path.
Back on planet Earth, BMW won’t leave the X2 at what it is right now. In addition to front-wheel-drive for the U.S., the cooler brother of the X1 will gain a performance-oriented model in the form of the M35i. Listed in a codes list with both manual and automatic transmissions, the X2 M35i is expected to rely on the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder B48 engine
.
In this application, the compact-sized crossover could get 300 PS, an enticing proposition for this type of vehicle. The same powerplant is expected to be offered in the F40 1 Series
, which shares the UKL platform with the X2.