F80 M3 Reportedly Ends Production In May 2018

31 Jan 2018
by
BMW is hard at work, putting the finishing touches on the all-new 3 Series. G20 is its codename, and the launchpad for the Bavarian land missile is the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The range will consist of anything from three-cylinder mills to the 360-hp M340i.
G80 is the successor of the F80, which started production three years after the F30 3 Series. BMWBlog understands that the F80 M3 is going the way of the dodo in May 2018, equating to a total of four years of production.

According to the report, “the introduction of the new driving cycle WLTP accelerates the end of production for the BMW M3 F80.” That’s madness when you think about it, more so if you bear in mind the WLTP has its pitfalls. From Wikipedia: “the most rapid 0–50 kilometers per hour (0–30 mph) time is 15 seconds.” It's an improvement over NEDC, but WLTP isn't perfect.

BMWBlog makes a case for the Otto particulate filter that would’ve hampered down the performance if fitted to the S55 twin-turbo inline-6 engine. What about the F82 M4 and the convertible? As if these circumstances weren’t confusing enough, the report highlights “the two-door variants will continue as planned.” The OPF-equipped M4 will go official before June 1, 2018.

It will be two long years without the M3 in the BMW lineup, and purists won’t like the changes that will be brought forward by the G80. For starters, there won’t be any six-speed manual transmission, with the M2 LCI believed to be the last M car to make use of the good ol’ stick shift. Saddening, isn't it?

Then there’s the biggest rumor in the mill, according to which BMW might be tempted to make the switch to all-wheel-drive (M xDrive). There’s a precedent regarding this possibility with the F90 M5. Regarding the S58 engine in the all-new M3, opinions differ on that as well, with some bracing for water injection and others for some sort of mild-hybrid assistance.
