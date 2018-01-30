Spyshots: 2019 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Is Out For 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Blood

This is an awesome era to be a niche customer, since, for instance, German premium brands are taking their appetite for playing in such segments to the next level. And a brilliant example of is delivered by the upcoming battle between the 2019 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe and also-2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA.

Unlike Mercedes-Benz, which is expected to offer both the 2019 A-Class Sedan and the 2020 CLA in Europe and possibly on other markets, BMW has decided to keep the



Nevertheless, the new 2 Series will see the Bavarian automaker's more traditional markets being gifted with the Grand Coupe model.



For one thing, the upcoming model won't risk cannibalising the main pillar of the BMW non- SUV range, namely the 3 Series. You see, while the FWD switch. Of course, as is the case with the also FWD-based CLA, the Bimmers will be offered with all-paw hardware as an option.



The UKL2 architecture, which already serves multiple MINI models, along with the BMW 2 Series Active and Gran Tourer, the said 1er Sedan and the new X1/X2, will also find its way under the 2 Series Gran Coupe.



Motivation will be provided by a range of three- and four-cylinder motors. And with the BMW M division making it clear that it won't build a four-pot unless electric assistance is involved, the cost-cutting that has led to the FWD switch might mean we won't get a proper M model for the 2GC.



Nevertheless, we should receive a still-spicy M Performance models at the top of the range. And if we zoom in on the blue calipers of the spied tester, this might be it.



