Adam Carolla’s BMW 3.0 CSL Racecar Is Looking For A New Owner

When talking classic BMWs, it’s hard to ignore the E9. Also known as the New Six CS, the two-door coupe based on the E3 sports sedan is the stuff of legends. Not necessarily because of its racing success in DTM and the European Touring Car Championship, but for its astonishing good looks.

Four different iterations of the 3.0 CSL were produced over the course of five years, the ultimate version being the 3.2-liter engined Batmobile with the massive air guides and enlarged rear spoiler.



Adam Carolla’s 3.0 CSL is one of the cars that made it stateside. Listed on Classic Driver for an undisclosed amount of green dollar bills, the 1972 model “was originally purchased by Dahmen-Tuning and converted to racing specs by Heinz-Jorgen Dahmen.” Heinz-Jorgen who? A racing driver from Germany, who sold the 3.0 CSL on to Cullen “Cuffy” Crabbe.



Carolla bought the Group 2-converted racing car off Cuffy in 2011, and in comparison to its previous owners, the American comedian never had the chance to go racing in it. Despite that, the classified ad reads that “it has been professionally maintained” and “fires up reliably and runs strong.”



