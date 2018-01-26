autoevolution
 

Adam Carolla’s BMW 3.0 CSL Racecar Is Looking For A New Owner

When talking classic BMWs, it’s hard to ignore the E9. Also known as the New Six CS, the two-door coupe based on the E3 sports sedan is the stuff of legends. Not necessarily because of its racing success in DTM and the European Touring Car Championship, but for its astonishing good looks.
Built between ’68 and ’75, the E9 was spun off into the 3.0 CSL by the mad professors at BMW Motorsport. The 3.0 CSL, colloquially known as the Batmobile, was the first racing project of the skunkworks division. The premier member of the E9 family also started the BMW Art Car mania.

Four different iterations of the 3.0 CSL were produced over the course of five years, the ultimate version being the 3.2-liter engined Batmobile with the massive air guides and enlarged rear spoiler. Despite the fact BMW never sold the 3.0 CSL in the United States, enthusiasts made the effort to import the iconic Bimmer to the land of the free and home of the brave.

Adam Carolla’s 3.0 CSL is one of the cars that made it stateside. Listed on Classic Driver for an undisclosed amount of green dollar bills, the 1972 model “was originally purchased by Dahmen-Tuning and converted to racing specs by Heinz-Jorgen Dahmen.” Heinz-Jorgen who? A racing driver from Germany, who sold the 3.0 CSL on to Cullen “Cuffy” Crabbe.

Carolla bought the Group 2-converted racing car off Cuffy in 2011, and in comparison to its previous owners, the American comedian never had the chance to go racing in it. Despite that, the classified ad reads that “it has been professionally maintained” and “fires up reliably and runs strong.”

For the more skeptical folks among us, Classic Driver has a short video of the 3.0 CSL firing up into life, with the inline-6 sounding like a million bucks. Interested buyers should prepare to pay top dollar for such an amazing machine, as in more than $300,000 based on current market trends.
