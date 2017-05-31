autoevolution

BMW 1 Series Sedan Won't Come To Europe To Avoid "Stealing" Sales From 3 Series

 
31 May 2017, 14:23 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
BMW’s 1 Series Sedan stirred up many rumors regarding the possibility of it being sold in Europe, but it looks like it will not happen, at least for the time being.
While some people were interested in buying a 1 Series Sedan, similar to the one offered for China, a representative of the BMW brand has told the Brits at Autocar that they do not aim to sell the car in other countries. Instead, the sedan made by Brilliance, BMW’s partner in The Middle Kingdom, will only be available in China.

Apparently, selling the 1 Series Sedan in Europe would not have been a problem in itself, but it may have affected the results of its bigger brother, the 3 Series Sedan.

The latter is the company’s best-seller in many markets, and introducing a more affordable alternative could have brought higher volumes.

While it may appear like a good plan to sell more cars, it does not always work like that in the automotive industry, as BMW obtains higher profit margins for the bigger model.

In the case of comparable sales figures for two models like these, the 3 Series Sedan would bring a higher profit for the German automaker than its smaller brother.

Unfortunately for anyone who wanted a three-box 1 Series, the Bavarian automaker has other setbacks that will make a potential launch impossible to justify from an economic standpoint.

One of them involves the promotional costs of introducing a new automobile on the market, which include advertising, along with crash tests, homologations, and other procedures and expenses.

Without well-documented estimates that would prove that the carmaker would earn a profit from the new model, anyoner would probably go against the decision to launch an automobile that may not bring a profit.

If you take that into thought, along with the possibility of reducing the sales of a more expensive model, it is clear that the blue-and-white roundel brand will not launch the 1 Series Sedan in Europe, the USA, or even other markets anytime soon.
BMW 1 Series Sedan bmw 1 series 1 Series sedan sedan BMW 3 Series Europe
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our BMW Testdrives:

2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2016 BMW 220d xDrive75
2015 BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer71
2015 BMW 220d Convertible75
2015 BMW 1 Series Facelift72
BMW i886
2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe74
2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo77
2015 BMW X673