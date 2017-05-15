BMW Reportedly Plans 4 Series Gran Turismo With Electric Drivetrain For 2020

BMW
has confirmed it will launch a new 8 Series in 2018, which made some people wonder about the future of other products in its lineup.
The 6 Series Coupe, for example, will be discontinued indefinitely, but its smaller siblings might also suffer a different fate. The 3 Series GT
might be "merged" with the 4 Series Gran Coupe
into the "4 Series Gran Turismo," an unnamed insider of the Bavarian brand has claimed.
The new model will have an electric derivative, which is supposed to be launched in 2020. As the Brits at Autocar
have learned, it will become a competitor of Tesla’s Model 3. BMW’s future electric model would be launched after its internal-combustion-engined siblings will be released on the market.
The rumored 4 Series Gran Turismo would be developed on the platform of the eight generation 3 Series
, which is currently on the desks of the German brand’s specialists. As explained above, the 4 GT model would replace the slow-selling 4 Series Gran Coupe
and the 3 Series Gran Turismo, insiders have revealed.
Sources have told the Brits that BMW wants to make a choice between two possibilities of electric powertrain configurations in the range, but the decision has yet to be made.
A prototype should be completed in 2018 in the configuration that will be chosen this year, but the company has to determine a balance between costs, range, driving performance, and character.
The same insiders say that the blue-and-white roundel has to choose between a single motor and a dual motor configuration, and each of them comes with its pros and cons. Its performance will have to match the 335d GT
’s, insiders have stated under cover of anonymity.
While BMW already has a range of eco-friendly vehicles, the rumored lift-back four-door model would be an unexpected derivative that will not be proposed in the i range. It is unclear why the projected course will change, but we hope to learn more as the rumored launch date approaches.