BMW Launches 3 Series "Edition" Line, Comes With Three Versions To Choose From

BMW has decided to enrich the 3 Series line-up with a range of models called Edition. These blend the idea of uncommon trim options with exterior accessories.
Instead of just offering the 3 Series Edition a single form or configuration, the blue-and-white roundel asks customers to choose between Edition Sport Line Shadow, Edition Luxury Line Purity, and Edition M Sport Shadow.

Each of them is available in both Sedan and Touring form, and you still have to choose an engine, transmission, and more. Depending on the selected version, clients have access to a particular line of options, trim, and accessories for the exterior and interior. The M Sport Shadow, for example, brings the M Package with it.

If you do not like making choices like these, you must learn that the Edition models allow customers to gain access to extra body colors (Sunset Orange, Orbit Grey, and others).

Customers can get new alloy wheel designs (17, 18, and 19 inches), special interior trim strips, an additional leather color (Cognac), and new optional features.

In a few words, getting a 3 Series Edition will get anyone more available options to choose from in almost all aspects, except engines.

It is unclear if you can specify an M3 with the Edition line, but it may not be possible. Fortunately, there’s always the Individual division if you want a customized M3 from the factory.

The dash of these cars will have a contrasting seam, and a touch screen for the models configured with the “Professional” navigation system. The latter comes with animated graphics.

LED headlights and LED fog lights are standard on BMW’s 3 Series Edition models, and the Germans have spared us of the torture of placing the entire name of the version on the trunk door or front fenders. All of these new flavors of the Bavarian model will be available for order starting July 2017.
press release
 
