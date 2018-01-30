2018 BMW X2 M Sport X PUV Test Drive Is Here

So your Bitcoin investment has halved in price since December, and you can't buy the X6 you wanted? Well, thankfully, BMW just made the tiny, relatively affordable X2 model.

Unless we're mistaken, the X2 is the fifth BMW made on the front-wheel-drive UKL2 platform. As you'd expect, it drives nothing like the X6, thanks to four-cylinder engines that are placed horizontally under the hood. But it is the crossover of the modern era, an urban weekender looking for a niche market.



M Sport X is the name of the body kit they came up with. With golf paint, this is the way most people will imagine the X2. BMWs by nature have a controversial design, but even we struggle to call it a good-looking car. The grille is trapezoidal, and silver is splayed all over its grille, which is why we call it the "witness me."



The dashboard is very similar to that of the X1, but you do get a silver trim piece and Sensatec wrapping, which is vinyl/fake leather. The seats are probably our favorite feature of the car, featuring bold contrasting stitching on top of black Alcantara with cloth in the middle.



The infotainment is similar to the one in the 5 Series, so it's a touchscreen with tiles. The gear lever is electronic without gates, unlike the one in the X1 and 2 Series Active Tourer. So it always goes back to the same position, the way all BMWs should be.



As far as we know, most of the press cars in Lisbon were of the xDrive20d variety, so 190 horsepower going to the wheels via an 8-speed. It's the same configuration you find in the



