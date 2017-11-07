BMW X2 M Rendering Is Pointless, But Still Looks Stunning

A lot of people have looked at the recently revealed all-new BMW X2
and said it was the best-looking SUV in the Bavarian manufacturer's lineup. Since design is the most subjective thing about a car, that's not awfully relevant, but our guess is most people would agree the baby coupe-SUV offers a very good take on BMW's current styling.
68 photos
In other words, you might not go crazy over it, but even though it's not your cup of tea, you can still appreciate some of the shapes and lines that make up its body. And just like any other BMW, the X2's appearance can only become even better when equipped with the M Sport package.
Thanks to a leaked batch of images
and then the official reveal,
that's something that no longer requires the use of our imagination. BMW wants its SAV to look as sporty as possible, thus making it a worthwhile choice to the much-improved X1
, with very few other things separating the two (and almost none in favor of the X2).
The X2 is launched with a range of 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline and diesel engines, which means no performance version is currently in sight. What's more, the next powerplants in line are the three-cylinder 1.5-liter units, making the "S" in the SAV sound even more laughable than before.
However, there's nothing stopping us from dreaming of a full-blown X2 M version, and if it were to happen, here is a pretty good idea of what it could look like. Larger air intakes, black wheels, an even squatter stance and probably a new air diffuser at the back we can't see in this rendering are what would set it apart from the regular X2.
As for power, that most logical choice would be to borrow the 370 hp turbocharged inline-six from the M2 coupe, which should provide plenty of go for a vehicle this size. Too bad a transversal inline=six would prove quite difficult to fit into the X2. For now, though, the most powerful version is going to be the X2 xDrive25d with its 2.0-liter turbocharged diesel engine developing 231 hp. We don't know about you, but we feel this model deserves a more potent gasoline powerplant.