All-New BMW Z4 Sports Extra Aero for Nurburgring Testing

A couple of years ago, Toyota and BMW signed a partnership for a jointly developed sportscar platform. We are now just months away from the reveal of one of its offspring, the Z4.

27 photos



Seen here at the famous Nurburgring test track, the successor to the current roadster continues to look like a very exciting machine.



While Toyota will probably only have one or two versions of the Supra, the BMW Z4 will continue to have a full engine range. Rumors suggested even the top-end 3-liter model would have two flavors, differentiated not by their power output but by their focus.



And it seems those rumors were correct, as the prototype at the beginning of this video has extra bits of aero sticking out of the bodywork. There's a pair of winglets on each side of the front bumper and a discreet trunk spoiler Even the rear bumper has received some attention. As for the power, the M40i is said to make 340 HP normally or 370-390 with a track pack.



But there are also regular models in this video, ones which sound like they're packing a 2-liter turbo. Why not? Jaguar recently put one into the aluminum porker that is the F-Type. Our information suggests the range will go as low as a 2-liter with less than 200 HP, similar to the one in the MINI Cooper S.



The most recent rumors also suggest that their powertrains will be completely different, with the



Developing the cars separately would have cost a couple of billion each. Unfortunately, the roadster market is shrinking, so the two companies had no choice but to share the manufacturing and development.Seen here at the famous Nurburgring test track, the successor to the current roadster continues to look like a very exciting machine.While Toyota will probably only have one or two versions of the Supra, the BMW Z4 will continue to have a full engine range. Rumors suggested even the top-end 3-liter model would have two flavors, differentiated not by their power output but by their focus.And it seems those rumors were correct, as the prototype at the beginning of this video has extra bits of aero sticking out of the bodywork. There's a pair of winglets on each side of the front bumper and a discreet trunk spoiler Even the rear bumper has received some attention. As for the power, the M40i is said to make 340normally or 370-390 with a track pack.But there are also regular models in this video, ones which sound like they're packing a 2-liter turbo. Why not? Jaguar recently put one into the aluminum porker that is the F-Type. Our information suggests the range will go as low as a 2-liter with less than 200 HP, similar to the one in the MINI Cooper S.The most recent rumors also suggest that their powertrains will be completely different, with the Supra adopting a 3.5-liter with twin turbochargers, similar to what Lexus has, but with hybrid assist and BMW tuning. Previously, it was stated that an inline-6 would be the common denominator of the two cars.