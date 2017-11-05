autoevolution
 

All-New BMW Z4 Sports Extra Aero for Nurburgring Testing

5 Nov 2017, 14:41 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
A couple of years ago, Toyota and BMW signed a partnership for a jointly developed sportscar platform. We are now just months away from the reveal of one of its offspring, the Z4.
27 photos
BMW Z4 Concept Promises Shark Nose for Toyota Joint VentureBMW Z4 Concept Promises Shark Nose for Toyota Joint VentureBMW Z4 Concept Promises Shark Nose for Toyota Joint VentureBMW Z4 Concept Promises Shark Nose for Toyota Joint VentureBMW Z4 Concept Promises Shark Nose for Toyota Joint VentureBMW Z4 Concept Promises Shark Nose for Toyota Joint VentureBMW Z4 Concept Promises Shark Nose for Toyota Joint VentureBMW Z4 Concept Promises Shark Nose for Toyota Joint VentureBMW Z4 Concept Promises Shark Nose for Toyota Joint VentureBMW Z4 Concept Promises Shark Nose for Toyota Joint VentureBMW Z4 Concept Promises Shark Nose for Toyota Joint VentureBMW Z4 Concept Promises Shark Nose for Toyota Joint VentureBMW Z4 Concept Promises Shark Nose for Toyota Joint VentureBMW Z4 Concept Promises Shark Nose for Toyota Joint VentureBMW Z4 Concept Promises Shark Nose for Toyota Joint VentureBMW Z4 Concept Promises Shark Nose for Toyota Joint VentureBMW Z4 Concept Promises Shark Nose for Toyota Joint VentureBMW Z4 Concept Promises Shark Nose for Toyota Joint VentureBMW Z4 Concept Promises Shark Nose for Toyota Joint VentureBMW Z4 Concept Promises Shark Nose for Toyota Joint VentureBMW Z4 Concept Promises Shark Nose for Toyota Joint VentureBMW Z4 Concept Promises Shark Nose for Toyota Joint VentureBMW Z4 Concept Promises Shark Nose for Toyota Joint VentureBMW Z4 Concept Promises Shark Nose for Toyota Joint VentureBMW Z4 Concept Promises Shark Nose for Toyota Joint VentureBMW Z4 Concept Promises Shark Nose for Toyota Joint Venture
Developing the cars separately would have cost a couple of billion each. Unfortunately, the roadster market is shrinking, so the two companies had no choice but to share the manufacturing and development.

Seen here at the famous Nurburgring test track, the successor to the current roadster continues to look like a very exciting machine.

While Toyota will probably only have one or two versions of the Supra, the BMW Z4 will continue to have a full engine range. Rumors suggested even the top-end 3-liter model would have two flavors, differentiated not by their power output but by their focus.

And it seems those rumors were correct, as the prototype at the beginning of this video has extra bits of aero sticking out of the bodywork. There's a pair of winglets on each side of the front bumper and a discreet trunk spoiler Even the rear bumper has received some attention. As for the power, the M40i is said to make 340 HP normally or 370-390 with a track pack.

But there are also regular models in this video, ones which sound like they're packing a 2-liter turbo. Why not? Jaguar recently put one into the aluminum porker that is the F-Type. Our information suggests the range will go as low as a 2-liter with less than 200 HP, similar to the one in the MINI Cooper S.

The most recent rumors also suggest that their powertrains will be completely different, with the Supra adopting a 3.5-liter with twin turbochargers, similar to what Lexus has, but with hybrid assist and BMW tuning. Previously, it was stated that an inline-6 would be the common denominator of the two cars.

G29 BMW Z4 BMW Z4 2019 bmw z4
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Understand Car Noises Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Crumple Zones Work Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Replace Your Car Battery 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
BMW models:
BMW X2 (F39)BMW X2 (F39) CrossoverBMW i3sBMW i3s CompactBMW i3BMW i3 CompactBMW M5 (F90)BMW M5 (F90) MediumBMW X3BMW X3 Premium SUVAll BMW models  