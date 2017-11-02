2019 Toyota Supra Sounds Angry in Nurburgring Spy Video

It's been fifteen years since we said our goodbyes to the 4th generation Toyota Supra. In that time, there have been plenty of rumors, but it only became clear that they were going to build one when the FT-1 concept
came out over three years ago.
As the debut date is getting closer and closer, the test prototypes that have been parading around the Nurburgring are slowly stripping their camouflage. And you know what? The FT-1 may have gotten us a little too hyped up, as the real deal doesn't look as good.
For example, the FT-1 had a protruding nose that stuck out from both the hood and the bumper. It looked a lot like the white shark, the deadliest predator in the ocean, so we naturally liked it. But the Supra doesn't have the same features, and in fact, the splitter sticks out further than the rest of the bumper.
Don't get us wrong; it's not going to be a pig of a car. In fact, we enjoy seeing the production taillights finally being added to the car. However... well just watch Jey Leno's video from 2014. Both he and the Toyota designers from California were so excited that they were allowed to go crazy.BMW collaboration
Early in 2016, we learned that BMW and Toyota were co-developing a sportscar that would become both the Z4 (see the concept for that)
and the Supra.
The rumors also suggest that the Supra will have a straight-six engine developed by BMW, possibly with hybrid assist. This video lets us hear that engine, and it doesn't sound like an M2. As good as Toyota V6 mills are, they are probably not up to the job in a halo car like this. But we could be wrong.
But lightness is also a priority so you won't see a 2 ton monster like the plug-in Panamera. Instead, the lithium battery and e-motor won't be detrimental to cornering or braking.