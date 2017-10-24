Spyshots: 2018 Toyota Supra Shows off Production-Ready Taillight Signature

There aren't that many exciting cars in Toyota's lineup, so with that in mind - and also the pressure the "Supra" nameplate comes with - the Japanese carmaker had better got things straight with its upcoming sports car.

16 photos



The 2018



We don't know whether to be glad or slightly worried over what BMW Australia CEO Marc Werner said when



The power will be provided by the Bavarian side, meaning we should expect four-cylinder and six-cylinder turbos. The entry-level 2.0-liter four pot should offer somewhere in the region of 200 hp, with the more powerful version of the same engine putting 258 hp on the plate. Not earth-shattering, but given they keep the weight down, it should be enough for some thrills.



The real fun begins with the straight six turbocharged engine delivering 360 hp and an awful lot of torque. Rumors speak of a range-topping hybrid configuration as well, and one could only dream of the i8 powertrain slotted under the body of a sports car with the Supra badge, but that's all it probably is: a dream.



We've seen the 2018 Supra spotted all over the place, including the mandatory Nurburgring session, but up until this point, it only showed its generic prototype taillights. These new pictures reveal the red



Toyota is expected to take the wraps off the 2018 Supra before the end of the year, and these images suggest the car is more than ready to take its first bow. Deliveries should start next year, and we're sure there are plenty of nostalgics who can't wait to get their hands on a brand-new Supra. And if you look in the mirror, you'll probably see one too. The memory of the underwhelming GT86 is still fresh in our minds, so a tiny shadow of a doubt will continue to linger up until the first time we get to drive the new Supra, but there is one thing that should prevent everybody from losing too much sleep over this.The 2018 Toyota Supra is going to share its platform and powertrains with the BMW Z4, and even though the Bavarian roadster was never such a big sales hit, it didn't get any complaints about the way it handled from its owners. Besides, unlike the BMW, the Supra is going to come only in coupe form, which should make its body even stiffer.We don't know whether to be glad or slightly worried over what BMW Australia CEO Marc Werner said when he declared that the two cars would feel completely (or at least significantly) different from each other. "The Z4] will be absolutely a unique BMW product, as you would expect,” he said. "Not only in terms of design, but how they drive and how they handle.”The power will be provided by the Bavarian side, meaning we should expect four-cylinder and six-cylinder turbos. The entry-level 2.0-liter four pot should offer somewhere in the region of 200 hp, with the more powerful version of the same engine putting 258 hp on the plate. Not earth-shattering, but given they keep the weight down, it should be enough for some thrills.The real fun begins with the straight six turbocharged engine delivering 360 hp and an awful lot of torque. Rumors speak of a range-topping hybrid configuration as well, and one could only dream of the i8 powertrain slotted under the body of a sports car with the Supra badge, but that's all it probably is: a dream.We've seen the 2018 Supra spotted all over the place, including the mandatory Nurburgring session, but up until this point, it only showed its generic prototype taillights. These new pictures reveal the red LED strips that will form its signature lighting from behind, and they're very... Lexusy.Toyota is expected to take the wraps off the 2018 Supra before the end of the year, and these images suggest the car is more than ready to take its first bow. Deliveries should start next year, and we're sure there are plenty of nostalgics who can't wait to get their hands on a brand-new Supra. And if you look in the mirror, you'll probably see one too.