2018 BMW M5 (F90) M Performance Exhaust Soundcheck Is Intense

With the previous F10
generation of the BMW M5 having switched to turbocharging, the aural downsides of the move were more than obvious. And while TT engines come with a less entertaining voice by definition, the S63 4.4-liter V8 of the Bimmer wasn't exactly one of the most vocal units of its kind. Many aficionados have now put their trust in the F90 BMW M5, expecting the Bavarian engineers to have addressed the aural shiness of the old car.
5 photos
So, how vocal is the 2018 BMW M5? Well, the recent SEMA show
allowed us to get a real-world sample of the new M5's decibel might. It's worth noting that the super-sedan present at the event was a rolling showcase for the automaker's M Performance Parts.
As such, its TT V8 had been gifted with a special exhaust system, one involving a titanium rear muffler fitted with carbon fiber tailpipe trim.
Thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, you'll get to listen to the F90 M5's M Performance Sport Exhaust showcasing a cold start, along with a bit of revving.
And it seems that the evolution process that was the development of the new M5's twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 has seriously upped the ante on the acoustics front.
As for those of you who are in the market for an F90 M5, we'll mention that the market launch of the 600 hp sedan, which is set for Spring 2018, will also mark the introduction of the said M Performance Parts. Note that a second batch of such goodies will land in July next year.
Meanwhile, you can check out the voice of the 600 hp, 553 lb-ft V8 (the old version of the engine delivered 575 hp and 500 lb-ft in Competition Package form) behind the "play" button below - don't forget to turn up the volume.