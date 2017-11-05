autoevolution
 

Spyshots: BMW Continues G29 Z4 Testing At The Nurburgring

5 Nov 2017, 13:42 UTC ·
by
Previewed by the Concept Z4 at the 2017 Pebble Beach Concourse d’Elegance, the next-generation Z4 is a make-or-break model for BMW. As the M division prepares to bid farewell to the good ol' manual transmission with the M2 LCI, the Z4 M40i will become the go-to BMW for the keenest of keen drivers out there.
Scheduled for reveal in 2018 and coming to the United States for the 2019 model year, the G29 Z4 has to cut the mustard from a dynamic standpoint, especially for the purist that wants something a little more premium than the Mazda MX-5 Miata. And to this effect, the Bavarian automaker continues to fine-tune the wheels off the all-new Z4 at the world’s most grueling track.

Pictured here with wheels which resemble those of the M4 Competition, the G29 Z4 sports aggressive canards at the sides of the front bumper to improve downforce. It remains to be seen if the dive planes will go into production, though that might not happen. The ZL1 1LE serves as a case in point, with the most extreme variant of the Gen 6 Camaro being outlawed in Europe because its razor-sharp canards don’t conform to safety regulations.

The long hood hides two engines, ranging from a 2.0-liter four-cylinder to a 3.0-liter inline-six. The sDrive20i is confirmed to develop 197 PS (195 horsepower) and 320 Nm (236 pound-feet) of torque. If BMW prices the sDrive20i accordingly, then the base Z4 would serve as the perfect alternative to the range-topping MX-5 Miata/MX-5 RF and Toyota GT 86/Subaru BRZ.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Z4 M won’t happen. Instead of a full-on M car, the G29 Z4 will be offered in two variants of the Z4 M40i: the regular M40i and the M40i with Competition Package. Relying on the B58 engine, the most powerful Z4 of them all is expected to pack 385 PS (380 hp).
