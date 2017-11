Spyshots: 2019 BMW X5 and X5 M Show More Skin in Spartanburg

The blue test car snapped at the Spartanburg plant in South Carolina could be the M model, or at least one sporting the M Sport package, while the black prototype appears to be a luxury-favoring trim.To get a better image of the future model, you should also think of the massive styling cues displayed by the Concept X7 iPerformance we met earlier this year, such as the super-sixed kidney grilles and the front fascia-dominating jaw.The Bavarian automaker has decided to skip introducing serious updates for the current F15 generation of the X5 - while the current car was introduced in 2013, it is based on a revised version of its predecessor's platform (think: 2007).BMW engineers went back to the drawing board for the 2019 X5, with the newcomer set to be underpinned by the CLAR modular architecture. Expect a hefty dose of aluminum and perhaps even CFRP (Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer).The current 7 Series and 5 Series will lend their powertrains to the X5. From a turbo-four to the 4.4-liter V8 of the M50i or the quad-turbo diesel V8 of the M50d, there will be plenty of choices. At least one hybrid version is also in the cards.As for the new X5 M, the reworked twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 of the 2018 M5 means we know what to expect from the super-SAV, which will allow its driver to play with at least 600 horses.Given the advanced development stage of the BMW X5 test cars, the new incarnation of the high-riding Bimmer should make its debut soon. As for the market debut of the G05 X5, this is expected to take place in mid-2018.