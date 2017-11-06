autoevolution
 

Spyshots: 2019 BMW X5 and X5 M Show More Skin in Spartanburg

Our photogs have been keeping an eye on the 2019 BMW X5 and 2019 BMW X5 M for almost two years now. And the recent Spartanburg plant sighting of the German crossovers, which you can check out in the images we have here, delivers the best look to date, as we're dealing with much softer camo.
The blue test car snapped at the Spartanburg plant in South Carolina could be the M model, or at least one sporting the M Sport package, while the black prototype appears to be a luxury-favoring trim.

To get a better image of the future model, you should also think of the massive styling cues displayed by the Concept X7 iPerformance we met earlier this year, such as the super-sixed kidney grilles and the front fascia-dominating jaw.

The Bavarian automaker has decided to skip introducing serious updates for the current F15 generation of the X5 - while the current car was introduced in 2013, it is based on a revised version of its predecessor's platform (think: 2007).

BMW engineers went back to the drawing board for the 2019 X5, with the newcomer set to be underpinned by the CLAR modular architecture. Expect a hefty dose of aluminum and perhaps even CFRP (Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer).

The current 7 Series and 5 Series will lend their powertrains to the X5. From a turbo-four to the 4.4-liter V8 of the M50i or the quad-turbo diesel V8 of the M50d, there will be plenty of choices. At least one hybrid version is also in the cards.

As for the new X5 M, the reworked twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 of the 2018 M5 means we know what to expect from the super-SAV, which will allow its driver to play with at least 600 horses.

Given the advanced development stage of the BMW X5 test cars, the new incarnation of the high-riding Bimmer should make its debut soon. As for the market debut of the G05 X5, this is expected to take place in mid-2018.
