Spyshots: 2019 BMW 1 Series (F40) Looks Roomier Thanks To FWD Switch

That’s right, ladies and gentlemen! BMW is pulling out of the RWD hatchback segment with the F40, also known as the all-new 1 Series. Loosely related to the F52 that’s exclusive to the Chinese market, the third-generation 1 Series is confirmed to share the UKL platform with the X1 sport utility vehicle and MINI lineup.
“What in the world possessed BMW to change its mind from rear- to front-wheel-drive?” Economies of scale would be the prettiest way to put it, but at the end of the day, the automaker realized that going FWD is more lucrative thanks to the greater profit margins that come with this switch.

“I bet it won’t drive as good as the F20/F21,” you might think to yourself, and you’re right. But what you lose in dynamic capability, you gain in practicality. The pre-production prototype spied on this occasion shows a higher roofline, bigger trunk, and a longer wheelbase. Taken together, all of these elements translate to more space than the current 1 Series Hatchback offers.

Moving on to the twin exhaust system, that’s the clue the prototype hides a four-cylinder turbo under the hood. While on the subject of suck-squeeze-bang-blow, the F40 won’t be available with the 3.0-liter inline-6 we all know and love from the current-generation model. The range-topping M40i will transition to a 2.0-liter turbo four-pot, most likely based on the B48 plant.

At the lower end of the scale, the F40 1 Series will put the B37 and B38 three-cylinder mills to good use. As it’s the case with the 2 Series Active Tourer and MINI Hatch, transmission options will consist of a six-speed manual and an eight-speed automatic. In comparison to the ZF 8HP used for longitudinal applications, the Aisin AWF8FXX fits the transverse layout of the F40 1er.

Look forward to the debut of the all-new 1 Series in late 2018.
