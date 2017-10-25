autoevolution
 

Leaked: 2018 BMW X2 (F39) sDrive20i Looks Great In Misano Blue With M Sport Pack

25 Oct 2017, 10:45 UTC ·
by
Hours before BMW will lift the veils off the F39 X2, the coupe-ified brother of the F48 X1 leaked onto the Internet. Coming courtesy of multiple sources via Worldscoop Forum, the official photos leave little to the imagination of BMW enthusiasts.
On first impression, the production-ready X2 and the concept are extremely alike. An in-depth look, however, reveals that the sport activity vehicle has been toned down from the Concept X2, especially at the front and rear. Aligned to the Bavarian automaker’s current design language, the X2 is a looker when equipped with the M Sport packaged and painted in Misano Blue.

The look-at-me paint job is complemented by Dark Shadow-finished front and rear aprons, and all in all, you’ll be hard to mistake the X2 with the X1 thanks to the aggressively raked rear window. The wide, hunkered-down stance is all the more apparent when looking at the car from the rear. And speaking of the hindmost part of the X2, the pictured vehicle features a badge that reads sDrive20i.

By sDrive20i, you can expect two things. First and foremost, this X2 is front-wheel-drive as it shares the UKL2 platform with the X1, 2 Series Active Tourer and Gran Tourer, and the MINI Countryman. As for the “20i” in the name, that’s how BMW refers to the B48, which is a 2.0-liter inline-four turbo developing 192 PS (189 horsepower) and 280 Nm (207 pound-feet) of torque at 1,250 rpm.

Three-cylinder engines (B38, labeled sDrive18i) and a more powerful variant of the B48 (sDrive25i) are also expected, as is a plug-in hybrid powertrain (xDrive25e iPerformance). Turbo diesel options are a certainty, ranging from sDrive16d to xDrive25d. Scheduled to go into production at the BMW-Werk Regensburg plant in Germany, the X2 F39 will be offered with a choice of two transmissions: six-speed manual and an eight-speed automatic made by Aisin.

On the subject of interior, you’ll find it hard to differentiate the X2 from the X1 if it were not for a new type of gear lever in the newcomer. The sole photo of the rear passenger area shows adequate knee room, as well as a cramped middle seat and a noticeable transmission tunnel protruding from the floor.

In a few hours’ time, the F39 X2 will go official, so watch this space for an update.
