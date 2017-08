From the photos published by @Nb8cKK, we’re able to catch our best glimpse yet of the all-new Leaf from the front and rear. Two production-ready vehicles are depicted in the pics, of which one is painted burgundy and the other takes pride on a white body augmented by black A-pillars and roof.Moving on to the 30-second teaser clip you’ll find at the end of this write-up, Nissan offers plenty of visual treats for expecting customers. In the order of appearance, you’ll be able to admire the blue-accented stop/start button, LED automatic headlights, Nissan Micra-inspired taillights, the digital instrument cluster ’s power and battery charge menus, redesigned steering wheel, front grille design, and the Leaf lettering affixed to the hatch door.The description of the video teaser is bristling with Japanese optimism, though the most important details come in the form of “lots of electric driving technologies such as ProPilot, ProPilot Park, e-Pedal, and automatic driving technology.” With the all-new Leaf, Nissan is going all in with the latest technological advances in the automotive industry. But as an electric vehicle, the second generation of the Nissan Leaf has yet to reveal what makes it tick.Front-wheel-drive by nature and slightly larger than the model it replaces, the 2018 Leaf is rumored to boast a lithium-ion battery loosely inspired by the 41 kWh pack offered as an option in the Renault Zoe. An available 60 kWh battery could also make the cut based on Nissan’s presence at the EVS29 , but it would be best to wait patiently and see what’s exactly in the offing.