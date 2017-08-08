2017 U.S. MPGe Podium: Hyundai Ioniq, Prius Prime, Tesla Model 3

The MPGe is a weird measuring tool, and that's because it's almost like comparing apples to oranges. Yes, at the end of the day, it's still some sort of energy that pushes our cars forward, but an internal combustion engine is so much different from an electric motor that they seem to come from separate worlds.

With ICE cars, if you get somewhere in the 60's, you have a ridiculously efficient car. Actually, you probably have a diesel, since the better energy efficiency of this fuel was part of the reason the oil burners became so popular over the past two decades.



But not even they can hold a candle to electric motors, which is why EVs make so much sense for the future - that and the fact they can use regenerative energy sources such as solar or wind. Alright, but just how efficient are they?



Tesla has only built long-range models so far, which means the figure might be different for the 220-mile version, but given the company's policy to have all the hardware installed even though it's software locked and the two most likely using the same 80 kWh battery pack, we doubt it's going to be much lighter. The MPGe, or Miles Per Gallon Equivalent, is a statistic that measures the distance a vehicle can travel on electric power while burning the same amount of energy contained in a gallon of gasoline. If you had paid more attention in the physics class, all this would have made a lot more sense.With ICE cars, if you get somewhere in the 60's, you have a ridiculously efficient car. Actually, you probably have a diesel, since the better energy efficiency of this fuel was part of the reason the oil burners became so popular over the past two decades.But not even they can hold a candle to electric motors, which is why EVs make so much sense for the future - that and the fact they can use regenerative energy sources such as solar or wind. Alright, but just how efficient are they?The number one on the list, before the launch of the Tesla Model 3 , was the Hyundai Ioniq Electric, the battery-powered version of the South Korean sedan. It may not have an impressive range (at 110 miles, it's actually quite poor), but it sure makes those electrons work for their pay with an official MPGe rating of 136.The new Tesla did nothing to bother the Hyundai 's record. In fact, it didn't even manage to come in second, with Toyota's Prius Prime acting as the runner-up with 133 MPGe. The Model 3 did catch the podium, though, with a recent image (via Green Car Reports ) of the vehicle's window sticker clearly reading 126 MPGe.Tesla has only built long-range models so far, which means the figure might be different for the 220-mile version, but given the company's policy to have all the hardware installed even though it's software locked and the two most likely using the same 80 kWh battery pack, we doubt it's going to be much lighter.