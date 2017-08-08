autoevolution

2017 U.S. MPGe Podium: Hyundai Ioniq, Prius Prime, Tesla Model 3

8 Aug 2017, 8:38 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The MPGe is a weird measuring tool, and that's because it's almost like comparing apples to oranges. Yes, at the end of the day, it's still some sort of energy that pushes our cars forward, but an internal combustion engine is so much different from an electric motor that they seem to come from separate worlds.
18 photos
Tesla Model 3 Long Range specifications according to EPA certification documentTesla Model 3 Long Range specifications according to EPA certification documentTesla Model 3 Long Range specifications according to EPA certification documentTesla Model 3 Long Range specifications according to EPA certification documentThe First Tesla Model 3 Deliveries Reveal 310-Mile Range and Other DetailsThe First Tesla Model 3 Deliveries Reveal 310-Mile Range and Other DetailsThe First Tesla Model 3 Deliveries Reveal 310-Mile Range and Other DetailsThe First Tesla Model 3 Deliveries Reveal 310-Mile Range and Other DetailsThe First Tesla Model 3 Deliveries Reveal 310-Mile Range and Other DetailsThe First Tesla Model 3 Deliveries Reveal 310-Mile Range and Other DetailsThe First Tesla Model 3 Deliveries Reveal 310-Mile Range and Other DetailsThe First Tesla Model 3 Deliveries Reveal 310-Mile Range and Other DetailsThe First Tesla Model 3 Deliveries Reveal 310-Mile Range and Other DetailsThe First Tesla Model 3 Deliveries Reveal 310-Mile Range and Other DetailsThe First Tesla Model 3 Deliveries Reveal 310-Mile Range and Other DetailsThe First Tesla Model 3 Deliveries Reveal 310-Mile Range and Other DetailsThe First Tesla Model 3 Deliveries Reveal 310-Mile Range and Other Details
The MPGe, or Miles Per Gallon Equivalent, is a statistic that measures the distance a vehicle can travel on electric power while burning the same amount of energy contained in a gallon of gasoline. If you had paid more attention in the physics class, all this would have made a lot more sense.

With ICE cars, if you get somewhere in the 60's, you have a ridiculously efficient car. Actually, you probably have a diesel, since the better energy efficiency of this fuel was part of the reason the oil burners became so popular over the past two decades.

But not even they can hold a candle to electric motors, which is why EVs make so much sense for the future - that and the fact they can use regenerative energy sources such as solar or wind. Alright, but just how efficient are they?

The number one on the list, before the launch of the Tesla Model 3, was the Hyundai Ioniq Electric, the battery-powered version of the South Korean sedan. It may not have an impressive range (at 110 miles, it's actually quite poor), but it sure makes those electrons work for their pay with an official MPGe rating of 136.

The new Tesla did nothing to bother the Hyundai's record. In fact, it didn't even manage to come in second, with Toyota's Prius Prime acting as the runner-up with 133 MPGe. The Model 3 did catch the podium, though, with a recent image (via Green Car Reports) of the vehicle's window sticker clearly reading 126 MPGe.

Tesla has only built long-range models so far, which means the figure might be different for the 220-mile version, but given the company's policy to have all the hardware installed even though it's software locked and the two most likely using the same 80 kWh battery pack, we doubt it's going to be much lighter.
Tesla Model 3 Tesla Motors tesla inc model 3 EV MPGe electric
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed