BMW F39 X2 Previewed By Camo-Wrapped Pre-Production Prototype

With the F48
, the compact-sized X1 went from rear- to front-wheel-drive thanks, in part, to the synergies between MINI and BMW. The F39, however, is an all-new installment for the Bavarian automaker. Just like the X1 on which it is based, the X2 sports activity vehicle will be front-wheel-drive by essence.
Riding on the Untere Klasse 2 platform, the 2018 BMW X2 is scheduled to make its world debut at the 2017 IAA in September. It’ll be joined by other Frankfurt Motor Show newities such as the all-new Z4 (G29)
and i8 Roadster
.
The camouflaged X2 in the following photos is BMW bragging about how close the newcomer it is to entering production. For what it’s worth, there’s little to set the F39 apart from the Concept X2
presented at the 2016 Paris Motor Show. A more in-depth look makes it crystal clear the front fascia and corona-ified LED lights aren’t as sharp as those of the design study, but all in all, the X2 appears to be worthy of being classified as a sports activity vehicle.
Interestingly, BMW resisted the temptation to give the X2 swooping roofline à la the X4
and X6
, making a stronger case for rear passenger headroom instead of a coupe-like exterior design. Look even closer to the camouflaged pre-production prototype, and you’ll notice a modern take on the Hoffmeister kink and the BMW roundel affixed to both of the C-pillars. The latter detail harks back to the E9, a.k.a. one of the most beautiful BMWs of all time.
On the subject of what makes the F39 X2 tick, there’s a BMW model codes list
that gives us all the details in brief. Over in Europe, the entry-level variants come in the form of the sDrive18i and sDrive16d with a manual transmission. In other words, the X2 can be had with a run-of-the-mill three-pot turbo.
At the other end of the spectrum, the M35i xDrive
will be available with a stick shift and an automatic transmission. Make that an M-fettled 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged mill with 300 PS (296 hp) on tap.