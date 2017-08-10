Spyshots: 2019 BMW X7 Shows Off Its Sleek Production Lights

BMW lacked a true flagship SUV, and for a brand that prides itself on vehicle dynamics, it's easy to understand why it took the Bavarians so long to launch such a model.

For the first time since its testing began, the X7 has shown up with its production lights installed, showing off the LED/laser headlights and the all-LED taillights that will adorn the final version of the car. Speaking of which, it should be out sometime during next year, but not before it gets previewed next month in Frankfurt by one of those nearly-production-ready-concepts that BMW likes making. But the X7 is real, and each set of spy photos shows that it's getting closer and closer to production. The images also suggest that the X7 won't be such an oddball to look at as the description might have suggested.The larger dimensions of BMW's seven-seater seem to fuse well with the brand's design language - maybe even more so than the GLS does it for Mercedes-Benz, a vehicle it will get compared to quite often. But the Merc isn't the only model the Munich manufacturer is targeting with the X7: the Range Rover is also in its sights, and the sweat levels among the Brits at Land Rover might have just gone up a notch.Built on the same platform as the new 7 Series (the same platform that will be used for all new models above and including the 3 Series), the X7 has very few secrets despite the increased secrecy displayed by BMW. It will no doubt try to surprise us with something, but the broad touches are already known.For instance, the powertrains. The 2019 X7 will borrow the same configurations as the 7 Series, meaning inline 3.0-liter six-cylinder units and the 4.4-liter V8 for the gasoline part, and inline 3.0-liter six-cylinder turbo-diesel engines with varying numbers of turbochargers (up to four on the 50d). There will also be a hybrid version using a 2.0-liter four-cylinder mill coupled to an electric motor for the eco-inclined customers.The xDrive all-wheel-drive system comes standard across the range, as does the eight-speed automatic transmission. The X7 shouldn't really feel too different from the X5 dynamically, even though it will gain a few extra pounds as well as some more inches in length.That means the newcould become the model of choice even for those who don't necessarily need the additional row of seats, but simply would like a BMW sports activity vehicle with more room than what the X5 is currently offering. They will have to pay a premium, however.For the first time since its testing began, the X7 has shown up with its production lights installed, showing off the LED/laser headlights and the all-LED taillights that will adorn the final version of the car. Speaking of which, it should be out sometime during next year, but not before it gets previewed next month in Frankfurt by one of those nearly-production-ready-concepts that BMW likes making.