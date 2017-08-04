2018 Mazda CX-8 Looks Painfully Predictable In Leaked Brochure Photos

Scheduled to go on sale in the automaker’s domestic market by the end of 2017 for the 2018 model year, the CX-8 featured in the following photos comes courtesy of Auto.cz.
According to the pics of the brochure, the all-new crossover will be available in XD, XD Proactive, and XD L Package flavors, with either front- or all-wheel-drive. There’s only one choice in terms of drivetrain, and that is 6-speed automatic transmission and the SkyActiv-D 2.2.
Mazda’s four-cylinder turbo diesel
is tuned to develop 175 PS (173 horsepower) and 420 Nm (310 pound-feet) of torque in this application. Zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) and top speed are still a mystery, but then again, don’t expect the CX-8 to be as spritely as the gasoline-fueled SkyActiv-G 2.5 CX-5.
Boasting a wheelbase that almost mirrors the CX-9’s (2,930 millimeters or 115.3 inches), the CX-8
is a little shorter and narrower than its U.S.-spec sibling. It’s also likely the newcomer won’t be offered stateside or in Australia. The door, however, is open for other Asian markets (like South Korea). As far as Europe is concerned, Mazda didn’t gloss over this prospect.
The interior of the CX-8 is more CX-5 than CX-9, starting with the design of the air vents, door cards, cup holders, and the design of the armrest. Reports in the Japanese automotive media suggest the premiere of the 2018 Mazda CX-8 will happen at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show
in October 2017, with retail sales expected to kick off in November in the model's domestic market.
The Ujina plant in Hiroshima will handle production, and if demand goes through the roof, the Hofu plant
can also be adapted to the support CX-8.