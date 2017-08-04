Porsche Still Daddy: Chris Harris Compares 911 GT3 RS, Merc-AMG GT R, BMW M4 GTS

By now, anybody with even a remote interest in track day specials wearing a license plate has found out what the BMW M4 GTS, the Mercedes-AMG GT R and the Porsche 911 GT3 RS PDK are capable of. Nevertheless, it's always entertaining to see what Chris Harris thinks of this trio.

Then again, once you check out his comparo video at the bottom of the page, it will all make sense - the hierarchy here is clear and we could hardly see how somebody would disagree without jumping into biased land.



The conclusion dropped in this splendid piece of footage (yes, we did deliver a massive spoiler in the title above) is especially relevant since we might just have to live with the 911 GT3 RS in 991.1 form until next year. At least that's what the rumor mill



So far this year, Zuffenhausen has gifted us with the majestic 2018 Porsche 911 GT3, which can spank the outgoing GT3 RS on the Ring - while the latter is a 7:20 car, the Gen 2 GT3 can play the Green Hell game in a considerably sharper 7:12.7.



Then there's the otherworldy 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS. While the Germans haven't released the Green Hell time of the 700 hp brute, the rumors about King Kong setting a production car lap record gain more traction by the day.



Of course, Ring times are far from everything when it comes to such cars, since, for instance, the Mercedes- AMG GT R's



