2018 Mazda CX-8 Teased In Full, It’s More CX-9 Than CX-5

Our first look of the 2018 Mazda CX-8, then. Up front, the design of the bumper, grille, and headlights mirrors what the CX-9 has to pride itself on like two peas in a pod. The front wheel arches are similar as well, as are the chrome-accented black plastic side skirts. Even the front doors of the two SUVs, A-pillars and all, appear to have a resemblance in appearance.
Focusing our attention on the three-quarter panels, here is where the differences between the CX-8
and CX-9 become obvious. The quarter windows, in particular, bear a striking dissimilarity. With all due respect, this fellow is more of a Matryoshka doll than an all-new design.
As mentioned at the beginning of the story, the CX-8 is intended for the Japanese market. Mazda gave away the exterior dimensions of its three-row sport utility vehicle, as follows: 4,900 mm in length, 1,840 mm in height, 1,730 mm in width, and a wheelbase of 2,930 millimeters. By comparison, the mid-size CX-9
is longer (5,065 mm), lower (1,752 mm), wider (1,968 mm), and benefits from roughly the same wheelbase (2,929 mm).
Scheduled to be revealed in full in the coming months, the 2018 Mazda CX-8 will be offered with two seating arrangements; one for 6 people and the other for 7
. Only one engine has been confirmed in the form of a 2.2-liter SkyActiv D 2.2, which will be teamed up with the SkyActiv-Drive six-speed automatic transmission that’s also offered in the CX-3, CX-5, and the CX-9.
Chances are Mazda
won’t offer the CX-8 in the United States because the model would overlap with the CX-9. The Japanese automaker has refused to comment on availability for other markets (i.e. Europe and Oceania).