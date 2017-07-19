autoevolution

Mazda Team Joest Put Together With Former Audi WEC LMP1 Talent

If you’re into motorsport, Joest Racing needs no introduction. But for the folks not accustomed to the team’s accolades, let’s just say that Joest helped Audi Sport take the overall win a lot of times in the World Endurance Championship, including at Le Mans.
It’s a pity that Audi left the LMP1 class of the WEC, but the talent that made all those TDI-powered victories possible has been relocated to pastures new. Mazda is their new employer, forming Mazda Team Joest to take on DPi class of the the 2018 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

DPi or Daytona Prototype international is the name gives to a class in which the automaker is allowed to use body panels designed to reflect the automaker's design language. What’s more, running a DPi racecar means that Mazda will be eligible to run their own engine. In the 2017 season, the engine of the RT24-P is an MZ-2.0T that develops almost 600 horsepower.

Scheduled to see its first outing at the 2018 Rolex 24 at Daytona next January, the new car will soldier on with 2.0-liter turbo power. Just about everything hidden by the body shell will be changed or upgraded, though, for Mazda wants Team Joest to have a competitive machine on its hands.

2017 Ford GT contract manufacturer Multimatic is confirmed for chassis and bodywork…erm… work, whereas the powerplant is the responsibility of Advanced Engine Research. Here’s hope the RT24-P DPi will be worthy of the technical know-how and money Mazda is prepared to pour into it.

“The creation of Mazda Team Joest provides us a unique opportunity to partner with a team with proven success in the prototype ranks, and gives us the best chance to return Mazda to the top step of the podium,” comments Masahiro Moro, president and CEO of Mazda North American Operations and managing executive officer of Mazda Motor Corporation. “I welcome the Joest family to the Mazda family, and I’m convinced that, together, we will write many more pages in the book of Mazda racing successes,” he concluded.
