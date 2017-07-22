2018 Mazda3 In For Mild Updates, All-New Model With HCCI Engine In The Pipeline

If I were in the market for an adequately-priced compact hatchback
from a volume-oriented automaker, the Mazda3 would be at the top of my shortlist for one too many reasons. I acknowledge my appreciation for the company, but even Mr. Objective in me can’t find too many wrong things with the 3.
Introduced in 2013, the third-generation Mazda3 has hit a turning point for the 2018 model year. Probably the last hurrah for the current generation, the 2018 Mazda3 will receive some small improvements inside and out. According to Cars Direct
, one of the changes is the discontinuation of the i-Eloop regenerative braking system for the Grand Touring trim level.
Smart City Brake Support will be added to the lineup on most trims, an optional extra that can apply the brakes automatically at speeds of up to 19 mph (30 km/h). Standard on the Mazda3 Sport, SCBS will be joined by rear cross-traffic alert and blind spot monitoring on the Mazda3 Touring.
The Touring and Grand Touring will be available with dark silver-painted alloy wheels for the 2018 model year, whereas the latter also prides itself on Bi-LED headlights
with auto-leveling feature. LED combination taillights and LED daytime running lights are in the offing too, while the Mazda3 Sedan Touring gains a sporty-looking rear lip spoiler as standard.
As ever, Mazda
's compact-sized hatchback and sedan will benefit from a no-cost choice in transmission options in the form of a six-speed manual. Opting for the six-speed automatic adds $1,050 to the suggested retail price, which starts from $18,970 for the sedan (including destination). Customers interested in the five-door hatchback will have to fork out $20,220, representing an increase of $250 compared to the 2017 model.
“What happens beyond 2018?”
For starters, you can expect hefty rebates on unsold stock. What’s more important, however, is that the 2019 model year is expected to bring forth an all-new 3. Japanese automotive media reports the newcomer will be presented sometime next year, and the big news is the advent of the homogeneous charge compression ignition (HCCI) engine
.