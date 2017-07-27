autoevolution

Pontiac GTO Hooptie vs. $200 Mazda Miata Tug of War Has Surprising Outcome

It's been a while since we last brought you a tug of war piece and we're back in this silly pulling game to bring you a battle that might raise one or two eyebrows.
We're talking about a brawl involving a Pontiac GTO and a Mazda Miata. This is an NA-generation Miata, not that the incarnation of the Japanese sportscar would matter when it comes to the David vs Goliath fight we're looking at.

Interestingly, both machines have uber-low-budget tales. To put things shortly, the Mazda was bought for $200, while the GTO came with a price of $4,200.

"Who would spend money on such contraptions?" we hear you asking. We're talking about the crew over at The Hoonigans. You know, the aficionados who always act like welders rather than drivers (read: throttle pedal abuse) and worship Ken Block.

The crew decided to play the said game right in front of their shop. And you would imagine that the GTO, which comes with an LS1 motor, can... blow the chassis off the Miata, but, as you'll get to see in the footage documenting the fight, things didn't exactly go that way.

Perhaps it was the video editing that led to such a conclusion. However, this aspect is not that important, since the Miata managed to put up a respectable fight.

For one thing, both these machines come with amusingly loud exhaust setups, so the soundtrack of the clip gets extremely vicious.

Oh, and make sure you never take The Hoonigans' stunts as an example of health and safety mantra. These guys will do just about anything do get their adrenaline pumping. And we'll throw a spoiler at you to make a point: the crew decided it was OK to switch drivers mid-contest.

P.S.: You can jump to the 8:33 point of the video to see the tug of war adventure.

